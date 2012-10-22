According to the July 2012 cash manager report, the class D, E, F, and G notes experienced interest shortfalls. Although the existing interest shortfall on the class D notes is, in our view, minor, we believe that the risk of additional interest shortfalls on this class has increased. In our opinion, the issuer's ability to service the senior classes of notes will likely deteriorate, given the upcoming refinancing of some of the loans within the next 12 to 18 months and the transaction's cash flow mechanics. In light of these factors, we now believe that the senior classes of notes have become more vulnerable to future cash flow disruptions.

We understand that the excess spread, which is distributed to the class X notes, is not available to mitigate interest shortfalls resulting from partial interest collections on the underlying loan pool or from the payment of certain prior-ranking expenses. The issuer relies on the liquidity facility to address timely payment of interest on the notes. However, the transaction documents indicate to us that the liquidity facility is not available to cover interest shortfalls under the notes, if such shortfalls have resulted from:

-- Extraordinary expenses payable to the transaction parties (e.g., special servicing fees, special servicing expenses, or certain payments due to the liquidity facility provider); or

-- The reduction of liquidity facility drawings, if required to meet interest shortfalls under any of the loans, following the determination of an appraisal-reduction amount (the appraisal-reduction mechanism prevents drawings on the portion of the securitized loans that represents more than 90% or 98% of the securitized loan).

Today's rating actions have not resulted from a change in our opinion of the probability of default and likely recovery prospects of the remaining pool of loans backing the transaction. Our ratings in this transaction address timely payment of interest, payable quarterly in arrears, and payment of principal not later than the legal final maturity date in October 2016.

We have therefore lowered to 'CCC- (sf)' from 'B+ (sf)' our rating on the class D notes.

We have also lowered our ratings on the class A1, A2, A3, B, and C notes as we believe that these classes of notes are now more vulnerable to interest shortfalls. Further rating actions would be likely if further interest shortfalls occur.

The class E, F, and G notes, which have already experienced interest shortfalls on previous payment dates, are rated 'D (sf)'. We have affirmed our ratings on these classes of notes.

DECO 14 - Pan Europe 5 is a pan-European commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction that closed in March 2007, and is currently secured on 12 pan-European commercial real estate loans.

POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES

We have taken today's rating actions based on our criteria for rating European CMBS. However, these criteria are under review (see "Advance Notice of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodology And Assumptions For Rating European Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities," published on Nov. 8, 2011).

As highlighted in our Nov. 8, 2011 Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change, our review may result in changes to the methodology and assumptions that we use when rating European CMBS. Consequently, it may affect both new and outstanding ratings in European CMBS transactions.

On Sept. 5, 2012, we published our updated criteria for CMBS property evaluation (see "CMBS Global Property Evaluation Methodology"). These criteria do not significantly change our longstanding approach to deriving property net cash flows and values in European CMBS transactions. We do not expect any rating action in Europe as a result of adopting these criteria.

However, because of its global scope, our criteria for global CMBS property evaluation do not include certain market-specific adjustments. We will therefore publish an application of these criteria to European CMBS transactions along with our updated criteria for rating European CMBS.

Until such time that we adopt updated criteria for rating European CMBS, we will continue to rate and monitor these transactions using our existing criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research").

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

DECO 14 - Pan Europe 5 B.V.

EUR1.491 Billion Commercial Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Lowered

A-1 A- (sf) A (sf)

A-2 BBB+ (sf) A (sf)

A-3 BBB (sf) A (sf)

B BB (sf) BBB+ (sf)

C B- (sf) BBB (sf)

D CCC- (sf) B+ (sf)

Ratings Affirmed

E D (sf)

F D (sf)

G D (sf)