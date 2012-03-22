(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Shree Renuka Sugars Limited's
(SRSL) INR500m non-convertible debenture (NCD) programme a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch
A+(ind)'. This, together with the unutilised INR1,000m from another INR5,000m NCD programme
rated in September 2011, brings the total proposed issuance to INR1,500m.
The programme is rated at the same level as SRSL's National Long-Term rating of
'Fitch A+(ind)', which has a Stable Outlook.
The ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of sustained deleveraging post the
financial year ending March 2012 on account of high operating profitability and
minimal capex in the medium-term.
The ratings are constrained by the cyclicality and volatility of the sugar
industry as well as by forex risk. Any additional significant capex plans could
result in an increase in debt levels, potentially reversing the planned
deleveraging.
Positive rating action may result from a sustained improvement in SRSL's
financial leverage below 3x. However, sustained low profitability or debt-led
acquisitions leading to net financial leverage exceeding 4.0x on a sustained
basis may result in negative rating action.
For more details see 'Fitch Affirms Shree Renuka Sugars at 'Fitch A+(ind)'; Off
RWN' dated 6 September 2011.
SRSL is a fully integrated sugar company producing sugar, refined sugar, ethanol
and power, Income from operations and EBITDA for the 15 months ended December
2011 was INR107.1bn and INR15.8bn. The company has around 60% of its crushing
capacity in Brazil and 40% in India.