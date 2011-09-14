(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 14- Fitch Ratings has downgraded India's First Blue Home Finance Limited's (FBHF; formerly Deutsche Postbank Home Finance Limited) National Long-Term Rating to 'Fitch AA-(ind)' from 'Fitch AA+(ind)'. Its INR2.25bn debt issuance programme (including INR1.557bn notes issued) and INR2.83bn bank loans have also been downgraded to 'Fitch AA-(ind)' from 'Fitch AA+(ind)'. All ratings have been removed from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook is Stable. The National Short-term rating has been affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'.

These rating actions follow Fitch's review of the acquisition of FBHF in March 2011 by a consortium led by Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (Dewan), a Mumbai-based housing finance company (HFC). The two-notch downgrade reflects the exit of FBHF's former parent Deutsche Postbank AG DPBGn.DE(DPB, 'A+'/Stable) following the sale. FBHF's ratings are now premised on it being an integral part of Dewan's growth strategy. Dewan holds a 67.5% stake in FBHF and has consolidated FBHF's financials since the financial year ended March 2011 (FYE11). The two companies have a common managing director, and the business processes and systems are expected to converge in the near future.

FBHF's acquisition is deemed by Dewan to be a strategic fit, given the complementary customer segments and geographical spread of both entities, and the similarity of their lines of business. While FBHF operates mainly in northern India and targets upper-middle income class customer segments, Dewan operates mainly in western and southern India, and targets lower-middle income class customer segments. The quantum of investment by Dewan in FBHF is substantial in relation to its net worth. Dewan invested around INR7.3bn to acquire the stake, which translated to around 50% of Dewan's equity of around INR15bn as at 30 September 2010.

FBHF's gross NPL ratio of 0.82% at end-June 2011 (Q1FY12) is amongst the lowest in its peer set, aided by the fact that around 75% of FBHF's borrowers are salaried individuals with predictable cash flows. Despite the monoline nature of FBHF's business, its asset quality has remained sound over the past four years; Fitch also takes comfort from the fact that the Indian housing finance sector has performed well and that asset quality held up even during the recent economic downturn. FBHF's asset-liability tenors are fairly well-matched; although Dewan depends primarily on banks for its funding, Fitch notes that a large proportion of Dewan's borrowings come under the 'priority sector' category, and this would help the consolidated entity to maintain its borrowing cost.

Although FBHF is adequately-capitalised for its current scale of operations over the near-term (total capital adequacy ratio at Q1FY12 was 17.2%, and Tier 1 ratio was 12%), Fitch notes that the consolidated entity's equity base is weakened due to the deduction of goodwill, and this elevated the consolidated debt/equity ratio to around 14.2x at FYE11 from 10.1x at FYE10. This, coupled with the parent's track record of above-average loan growth (greater than 40% over the past three years) and high leverage (greater than 9x over the past four years), means that the consolidated entity may need to raise capital in the short-term.

An upgrade of FBHF's National Long-Term Rating would depend on a significant and sustained improvement in the financial profile and capitalisation of the consolidated entity in line with higher rated peers. Conversely, any marked deterioration in FBHF's financials, coupled with lack of sufficient support from the parent (which could arise if the parent's financial profile deteriorates) may trigger a downgrade.

Fitch had placed FBHF's ratings on RWN in December 2010 after DPB announced its sale to a consortium led by Dewan. The agency maintained the RWN in June 2011 while conducting a review of Dewan's credit profile.

Dewan, incorporated in 1984, is a rapidly growing Mumbai-based HFC. FBHF is an HFC established in northern India and operates through 40 branches and satellite offices.