(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Tijiya Steel Pvt Limited a National
Long-Term rating of 'Fitch C(ind)'. Its INR50m cash credit and INR47.5m non fund-based limit
have been assigned ratings of 'Fitch C(ind)' and 'Fitch A4(ind)', respectively.
The rating reflects Tijiya Steel's tight liquidity position given its high
working capital utilisation. The company has significantly over-utilised its
cash credit account in the past nine months by up to 126% of the sanctioned
limit. The rating also reflects its weak EBIDTA margins - which fell to 3.4% in
FY11 (year end March) from 4.9% in FY10 - due to volatility in raw material
prices.
Tijiya Steel Pvt Limited is sponsored by Rakesh Poddar and was incorporated in
1992. The company is a manufacturer of mild steel ingot, at their induction
furnace plant, and rolled products. The sponsor has been engaged in
steel-producing activities for the past two decades. The rolling mill capacity
of the plant is 33,000 metric tons per annum, and ingots manufactured in the
plant are captively consumed.
The ratings may be upgraded if there is no further over-utilisation in the cash
credit account and if there is timely servicing of interest payments for two
consecutive quarters.