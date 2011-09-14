(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 14 - Fitch Ratings has assigned MARC Finance Ltd JPY600m Series M496 repackaged notes due 2017 an 'Asf' rating. The Outlook is Stable.

The rating addresses the timely payment of interest and ultimate repayment of principal by the final maturity in accordance with the transaction's documentation.

This transaction is repackaged notes issued outside Japan, with the underlying collateral consisting of assets also outside Japan. At closing, the issuer pays the note proceeds in JPY to a swap counterparty, BNP Paribas (BNP; 'AA-'/Stable), London branch and invests the received amount in USD in collateral securities. The payment of the notes' principal and interest will be backed by payments from the swap counterparty in exchange for the cash flow from the collateral securities.

The rating reflects the first-to-default risk of the two risk-presenting entities in this transaction - the collateral issuer, a financial institution ('A'/Stable), and the swap counterparty, BNP, London branch. The rating also reflects the sound legal structure of the transaction.

Based on Fitch's sensitivity analysis using the agency's 'Global Rating Criteria for Single- and Multi-Name Credit-Linked Notes', if the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of either of the two risk-presenting parties is downgraded by a notch, the implied rating on the notes derived from a matrix used for such CLNs would be downgraded by one notch. This sensitivity only describes the matrix-implied rating impact and it should not be used as an indicator of possible future performance.