March 22 -
Ratings -- Texhong Textile Group Ltd. ----------------------------- 22-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/-- Country: China
Primary SIC: Textile goods,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 88289R
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
22-Mar-2012 BB-/-- BB-/--
03-Jan-2011 BB/-- BB/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$200 mil 7.625% nts due 01/19/2016 BB- 22-Mar-2012