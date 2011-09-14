(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 14-

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned ratings to FASTNET Securities 7's notes following a restructure by the transaction's originator Irish Life & Permanent.

-- This transaction closed in March 2009, but we weren't engaged to rate the notes at that time.

-- The transaction securitizes a pool of residential mortgage loans originated in Ireland by Irish Life & Permanent.

-- The restructure has involved, most notably: a change to the principal amounts of the notes, a change to the note interest, a reduction of the reserve fund, the removal of the swap, the appointment of BNP Paribas Securities Services as a new issuer account bank to replace Irish Life & Permanent in this role, and the appointment of Homeloan Management as back-up servicer.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its credit ratings to Fastnet Securities 7 Ltd.'s class A1, A2, and A3 notes. At closing, FASTNET 7 also issued unrated class B notes (see list below).

Irish Life & Permanent PLC (ILP) has recently restructured this transaction. The restructure involved: a change to the principal amounts of the notes, a change to the note interest, a reduction of the reserve fund, the removal of the swap, the appointment of BNP Paribas Securities Services Ltd. as a new issuer account bank to replace ILP in this role, and the appointment of Homeloan Management Ltd. as back-up servicer.

The transaction securitizes a pool of mortgage loans secured over residential owner-occupied and buy-to-let properties in Ireland. ILP originated all loans in the pool and also acts as a servicer in this transaction.

ILP is the largest life insurance company and mortgage lender in the Irish financial services market. It originates most of its loans through branches and intermediaries. Its lending business has been curtailed since its peak in 2007 and continues to reduce, as is the case with mortgage origination in Ireland overall.

Our analysis indicated the following key risks:

-- House prices in Ireland have fallen by almost 43% since their peak in the beginning of 2007, according to Central Statistics Office Ireland. In our analysis, decreases in house prices generally result in higher loan-to-value (LTV) ratios on the loans. For example, 60% of the borrowers in the pool (by loan balance) have indexed LTV ratios above 100%. We assume that loans with higher LTV ratios have a greater propensity to foreclose and experience a higher loss at foreclosure.

-- Since the transaction closed in March 2009, arrears levels have increased sharply and continue to rise. The June 2011 investor report shows that about 20% of the loans in the pool are in arrears, and more than 13% have been in arrears for 90 days or longer. In our analysis, we assume a higher foreclosure frequency for loans in arrears. In the calculations of arrears levels in the pool, we have taken account of the forbearance measures that ILP has undertaken, such as payment holidays, moratoriums, and arrears capitalization. We have also projected future arrears, based on the trend since the transaction closed.

-- Due to forbearance measures, repossessions have generally been limited in the Irish residential mortgage market. In our analysis, we considered scenarios in which the foreclosure period would increase, resulting in the erosion of credit enhancement and further stress to the transaction.

-- Approximately 69% of the pool comprises loans granted to borrowers to purchase properties for rental purposes (buy-to-let). ILP has granted some of the buy-to-let loans to borrowers with multiple rental properties. We believe that buy-to-let properties are exposed to different foreclosure risks, compared with owner-occupied properties. These risks include the borrower's level of reliance on the rental receipts to meet mortgage payments and the borrower's prior experience in managing rental properties.

-- Of the loans in the pool, 60% are what we consider to be "jumbo" loans (loans with a balance greater than EUR500,000 in Dublin and EUR400,000 outside Dublin). We consider that these loans have a higher risk of foreclosure, due to the borrowers' greater sensitivity to the changes in their financial situation, and as such we assume a higher foreclosure frequency for these loans in our analysis.

-- The transaction no longer has a swap. To mitigate the interest rate risk, the coupon on the notes is fixed. In our analysis, we ran both high and low interest rate scenarios to test the impact of the unhedged structure on the ratings on the notes. Our analysis indicates that in these scenarios, the transaction's capital structure can achieve the ratings we have assigned.

-- The loans in the pool are charged different rates of interest. If the high-yielding loans were to default or prepay, the average yield available to the issuer would fall. We have modeled spread compression in our analysis to stress for possible falls in the average loan yield.

-- ILP is a deposit-taking institution. To the extent that the borrowers have their deposits with ILP, there is a risk that if ILP becomes insolvent, the borrowers will be able to set off the amount of their deposits against amounts owed to ILP under their mortgage. We have modeled this risk in our analysis by assuming the issuer will suffer a loss equal to the aggregate amount of deposits, should ILP become insolvent.

Our ratings on the class A1, A2, and A3 notes reflect our assessment of the credit and cash flow characteristics of the underlying asset pool, as well as an analysis of the counterparty, legal, and operational risks of the transaction. Our analysis indicates that the credit enhancement available to the class A1, A2, and A3 notes is sufficient to mitigate the credit and cash flow risks to each respective rating level.

We intend to publish a new issue report on this transaction in the coming weeks.