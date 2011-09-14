(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 14- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco Santander's (Santander) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA', Short-term IDR at 'F1+' and Viability Rating at 'aa'. The Outlook for the Long-term IDR is Stable. In addition, Fitch has affirmed the IDRs of several of Santander's subsidiaries whose ratings are support driven and linked to the parent. A full list of ratings is at the end of this comment.

The affirmation of Santander's ratings reflect the group's strong and geographically diverse franchises with main markets being Spain, Portugal, the UK, Brazil, Chile and Mexico, and a focused strategy, with non-organic expansion centred in retail banking. Despite a high level of loan impairment charges, reflecting asset quality deterioration in Spain and Brazil, the bank has reported sound profitability. The Fitch core capital (FCC) to weighted risks ratio appears relatively low compared to other major international banks, but the group has internal capital generation capacity.

Downside pressure on ratings could arise if Santander's capital levels fail to improve in line with current expectations and if Fitch views the group's ability to replenish capital to be weakening. This pressure would also arise if the market developments in Europe continue to affect the group's capacity to issue in the markets and if economic conditions and credit profile of its main mature markets, particularly Spain, continue to deteriorate.

Santander has been highly acquisitive in recent years, targeting markets where the group had existing businesses such as the UK, Brazil, Germany and Poland with the aim of gaining critical mass. It has also led to a high level of goodwill (EUR26.5bn at end-H111) which affects tangible equity. Nevertheless, acquisitions have further strengthened businesses and earnings diversification.

In mature markets, the economic downturn and margin pressure from competition and higher funding costs have contributed lower earnings. This has been compensated by Latin American operations, especially Brazil, whose activities are higher margin and higher risk. Santander's focus on retail banking in all its core markets provides stability to the group's earnings.

Liquidity is supported by subsidiaries being self-funded with a capacity to issue from different jurisdictions, mainly Spain and the UK. It has issued selectively in the European markets in early 2011, although funding costs reflect current market developments in Europe which may take time to recover. Its retail banking franchises in core markets supported rising customer deposits in 2010 and H111.

Santander's FCC to weighted risks ratio was 5.72% at end-H111, which is relatively low considering the group's business mix and risk profile. However, including EUR8.7bn in high quality mandatory convertibles (EUR7bn of which were retail distributed in Spain, converting in October 2012) would have resulted in a FCC ratio of 7.2%.

Santander's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's opinion that there is an extremely high probability that the bank would be supported by the Spanish authorities if needed because of its systemic importance in Spain.

Fitch has downgraded Banco Santander Totta, S.A.'s (Santander Totta) preference shares to 'BB+' from 'A+' to reflect the notching from its implied standalone rating as this instrument is subject to Santander Totta's capacity to generate income and not Santander's.