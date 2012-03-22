(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 22 -

Overview

-- We have lowered Texhong's financial risk profile to "aggressive" following much weaker results in 2011 than we expected, which led the company to breach our downgrade trigger.

-- We believe the business risk profile of the China-based textile company has deteriorated to "weak", partly due to increasing volatility in cotton prices.

-- We are therefore lowering the corporate credit rating and issue rating to 'BB-' from 'BB'.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that Texhong's credit protection measures are likely to remain weak in 2012 and full visibility over a recovery is limited.

Rating Action

On March 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Texhong Textile Group Ltd. to 'BB-' from 'BB'. The outlook is negative. At the same time, we lowered our issue rating on the China-based textile company's US$200 million senior unsecured notes due 2016 to 'BB-' from 'BB'. We also lowered our Greater China credit scale rating on Texhong and its outstanding senior unsecured notes to 'cnBB' from 'cnBB+'.

Rationale

We downgraded Texhong after the company significantly breached one of our downgrade triggers and because we believe its financial and business risk profiles have deteriorated. Texhong's adjusted ratio of total debt to EBITDA was about 5.0x in 2011, compared with our threshold of 3.0x. In our view, the company's profitability and cash flow protection measures will remain under pressure this year, due to likely increased volatility in cotton prices and an uncertain global economic outlook.

We have lowered Texhong's financial risk profile to "aggressive" from "significant", as defined in our criteria. The company's results for 2011 were substantially weaker than our expectation when we revised its outlook to negative in September 2011 (see "Texhong Textile Group Ltd. Outlook Revised To Negative On Likely Sharp Profitability Drop, Uncertain Recovery Prospects," published on Sept. 1, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the GlobalCreditPortal). The financial deterioration is due to a sharp decline in cotton prices since the second quarter of 2011 and weak demand. We have revised our base-case projections for 2012 to reflect our expectation that the company's adjusted ratio of total debt to EBITDA is likely to stay above 3.0x.

We believe the uncertain global economic outlook and volatility in cotton prices will more than offset the benefit that Texhong will likely gain from reverting to a "just in time" model for inventory. The company's profitability could improve in 2012 if it can ramp up sales and cotton prices stabilize. Nevertheless, full visibility over a recovery is limited.

We lowered Texhong's business risk profile to "weak" from "fair", as defined in our criteria, because cotton prices are fluctuating more than we previously anticipated and the company remains vulnerable to cyclicality in the textile industry. Texhong also faces execution risk from its debt-funded expansion in Vietnam. However, the company's good niche market position in core-spun yarns and the cost advantage of its Vietnam operations temper these weaknesses.

Liquidity

We view Texhong's liquidity as "adequate" in the next 12 months, as defined in our criteria. We believe the company's EBITDA should improve from the second half of 2011 because it has sold off its high-cost inventory. We also expect it to maintain an adequate source of liquidity to cover its needs. In addition, Texhong has the flexibility to defer the capital expenditure for its new project in Vietnam, and it has ample cash and undrawn facilities. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- Sources of liquidity, including cash on hand, cash flow from operations and facility availability, will exceed the company's uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 months.

-- Liquidity uses include capital expenditure, working capital needs, debt repayments, and dividend payouts.

-- Texhong has additional funding channels, including inventory and machinery loans.

As of Dec. 31, 2011, Texhong has about Chinese renminbi (RMB) 463.4 million in unrestricted cash with short-term borrowing of about RMB143.5 million.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Texhong's credit protection measures are likely to remain weak in 2012 and with uncertainty over the visibility of a strong recovery.

We may lower the rating if: (1) Texhong's financial performance does not improve, such that its ratio of adjusted total debt to EBITDA stays above 4.5x over the next 12 months; or (2) its liquidity position weakens substantially. This could happen if the company significantly increases its capital expenditure in Vietnam.

We may revise the outlook to stable if the company can restore its financial strength in 2012 to be more supportive of the current rating. This could happen if the adjusted ratio of total debt to EBITDA falls below 3.5x.

Ratings List

Downgraded

To From

Texhong Textile Group Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Negative/-- BB/Negative/--

cnBB/--/-- cnBB+/--/--

Senior Unsecured BB- BB

cnBB cnBB+