Overview
-- We have lowered Texhong's financial risk profile to "aggressive"
following much weaker results in 2011 than we expected, which led the company
to breach our downgrade trigger.
-- We believe the business risk profile of the China-based textile
company has deteriorated to "weak", partly due to increasing volatility in
cotton prices.
-- We are therefore lowering the corporate credit rating and issue rating
to 'BB-' from 'BB'.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view that Texhong's credit
protection measures are likely to remain weak in 2012 and full visibility over
a recovery is limited.
Rating Action
On March 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term
corporate credit rating on Texhong Textile Group Ltd. to 'BB-' from 'BB'. The
outlook is negative. At the same time, we lowered our issue rating on the
China-based textile company's US$200 million senior unsecured notes due 2016
to 'BB-' from 'BB'. We also lowered our Greater China credit scale rating on
Texhong and its outstanding senior unsecured notes to 'cnBB' from 'cnBB+'.
Rationale
We downgraded Texhong after the company significantly breached one of our
downgrade triggers and because we believe its financial and business risk
profiles have deteriorated. Texhong's adjusted ratio of total debt to EBITDA
was about 5.0x in 2011, compared with our threshold of 3.0x. In our view, the
company's profitability and cash flow protection measures will remain under
pressure this year, due to likely increased volatility in cotton prices and an
uncertain global economic outlook.
We have lowered Texhong's financial risk profile to "aggressive" from
"significant", as defined in our criteria. The company's results for 2011 were
substantially weaker than our expectation when we revised its outlook to
negative in September 2011 (see "Texhong Textile Group Ltd. Outlook Revised To
Negative On Likely Sharp Profitability Drop, Uncertain Recovery Prospects,"
published on Sept. 1, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the GlobalCreditPortal). The
financial deterioration is due to a sharp decline in cotton prices since the
second quarter of 2011 and weak demand. We have revised our base-case
projections for 2012 to reflect our expectation that the company's adjusted
ratio of total debt to EBITDA is likely to stay above 3.0x.
We believe the uncertain global economic outlook and volatility in cotton
prices will more than offset the benefit that Texhong will likely gain from
reverting to a "just in time" model for inventory. The company's profitability
could improve in 2012 if it can ramp up sales and cotton prices stabilize.
Nevertheless, full visibility over a recovery is limited.
We lowered Texhong's business risk profile to "weak" from "fair", as defined
in our criteria, because cotton prices are fluctuating more than we previously
anticipated and the company remains vulnerable to cyclicality in the textile
industry. Texhong also faces execution risk from its debt-funded expansion in
Vietnam. However, the company's good niche market position in core-spun yarns
and the cost advantage of its Vietnam operations temper these weaknesses.
Liquidity
We view Texhong's liquidity as "adequate" in the next 12 months, as defined in
our criteria. We believe the company's EBITDA should improve from the second
half of 2011 because it has sold off its high-cost inventory. We also expect
it to maintain an adequate source of liquidity to cover its needs. In
addition, Texhong has the flexibility to defer the capital expenditure for its
new project in Vietnam, and it has ample cash and undrawn facilities. Our
assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following
expectations and assumptions:
-- Sources of liquidity, including cash on hand, cash flow from
operations and facility availability, will exceed the company's uses by 1.2x
or more over the next 12 months.
-- Liquidity uses include capital expenditure, working capital needs,
debt repayments, and dividend payouts.
-- Texhong has additional funding channels, including inventory and
machinery loans.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, Texhong has about Chinese renminbi (RMB) 463.4 million in
unrestricted cash with short-term borrowing of about RMB143.5 million.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Texhong's credit protection
measures are likely to remain weak in 2012 and with uncertainty over the
visibility of a strong recovery.
We may lower the rating if: (1) Texhong's financial performance does not
improve, such that its ratio of adjusted total debt to EBITDA stays above 4.5x
over the next 12 months; or (2) its liquidity position weakens substantially.
This could happen if the company significantly increases its capital
expenditure in Vietnam.
We may revise the outlook to stable if the company can restore its financial
strength in 2012 to be more supportive of the current rating. This could
happen if the adjusted ratio of total debt to EBITDA falls below 3.5x.
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Texhong Textile Group Ltd.
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Negative/-- BB/Negative/--
cnBB/--/-- cnBB+/--/--
Senior Unsecured BB- BB
cnBB cnBB+