(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 22 - Twenty years since the collapse of the Soviet Union, the path of transition of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) sovereigns has influenced Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of their creditworthiness. In a report published today, we look at six rated countries: Russia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine. The report is titled "Different Endowments, But The Same Legacy Shape Sovereign Ratings In The CIS," and is available on RatingsDirect.

While our sovereign ratings on the CIS rose steadily from the beginning of the last decade up until the start of 2007, they broadly declined from 2007. This reflected the sharp deterioration in the global economic environment, the pronounced fall in commodity demand and prices, and the halt to capital inflows and availability of credit.

The ratings on CIS have started to recover since 2010. We have upgraded Ukraine by three notches, Georgia and Kazakhstan by two, and Azerbaijan by one. The upgrades largely reflected rejuvenated economies, gradually improved public finances, and the fading of the most immediate external and financial sector vulnerabilities. Russia, which we downgraded by one notch during the crisis, remains at that rating level. Belarus is currently the outlier, largely for idiosyncratic reasons.

While the ratings and growth outlooks for all six are influenced by their shared post-Soviet legacy, endowments make a difference. The three oil exporting sovereigns--Russia, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan--are in the investment-grade category, and the three oil and gas importers--Georgia, Belarus, and Ukraine--are speculative grade.

CIS ratings have not strengthened as much as those of some emerging European sovereigns. In our view, this reflects some common weaknesses. These include a dominant economic role for the government, highly centralized political structures, and a general unwillingness to implement fundamental market-based reforms and greater democratic representation.