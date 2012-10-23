(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 23 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Chung Kuo Insurance Co. Ltd. ------------------ 23-Oct-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Taiwan

Local currency BBB+/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

14-Aug-2002 BBB+/-- --/--

07-Oct-1997 BBBpi/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Chung Kuo Insurance Co. Ltd. reflect the company's satisfactory liquidity profile and good market competitiveness in commercial insurance. These strengths are partly offset by the insurer's volatile underwriting performance and its weak personal insurance business relative to its domestic peers'.

We expect Chung Kuo Insurance to remain strategically important to the Mega Financial Holding Co. Ltd. (Mega FHC; not rated) group in the coming two to three years. The insurer is the sole property and casualty insurance provider within the group, which supports the group's strategic goal to be an integrated financial service provider in Taiwan. Chung Kuo Insurance is slowly developing business referrals and cross-selling with group affiliates, despite the fact that integration is still limited to periodic reporting on operation and risk management.

We expect Chung Kuo Insurance to maintain its satisfactory liquidity profile, which is partly the result of its somewhat prudent investment strategy. At the end of June 2012, the company's cash and cash equivalent position accounted for about 60% of its investment assets and 37% of its total assets, which is higher than its peers'. Most of the insurer's non-cash positions are of good liquidity and credit quality. The company also has adequate level of reserves to underpin its liquidity.

We also acknowledge the rating support from Chung Kuo Insurance's niche market position in the domestic commercial insurance market where it maintains good competitiveness particularly in commercial fire, marine hull, and aviation business lines. The company is among the major players in the domestic commercial insurance market due to its accumulated expertise and customer base with a long operating history. Moreover, the association with the wider Mega FHC group, which has strong competitiveness in Taiwan's corporate banking sector, also helps the insurer to solidify its established position in the commercial insurance market.

In our opinion, Chung Kuo Insurance's underwriting performance is likely to remain mediocre and more volatile than its peers'. The insurer's higher concentration in commercial line businesses make it vulnerable to large commercial insurance claims. In addition, the lack of scale in its personal line businesses with a recent increase in claims has also negatively affected the insurer's underwriting performance. Chung Kuo Insurance's combined ratio has ranged between 91% and 114% since 2000, which is worse than the industry average. The company reported a high combined ratio (a measure of underwriting profitability with a low combined ratio reflecting more profitable operations and a combined ratio of more than 100% indicating an underwriting loss) of 100.51% at the end of June 2012, hampered by claims related to Thailand floods and high losses for third party liabilities under voluntary motor insurance policies. Nonetheless, Chung Kuo Insurance's recent strategy to avoid price competition while tightening its underwriting risk control and its profitable operations in the island of Guam are likely to somewhat offset this inherent volatility.

We expect the insurer's personal insurance business to remain weak compared to its peers over the next two to three years given the sector's fierce competition and the company's limited retail franchise. Following the onset of pricing deregulation in the domestic market, personal insurance lines have grown in competitiveness while margins have declined. The company's limited retail franchise and inability to stabilize its distribution channels constrain its development on these business lines, in our view.

Enterprise risk management

We assess Chung Kuo Insurance's enterprise risk management as adequate. The company's market risk and credit risk management are both adequate, indicated by its prudent investment strategy and diversified use of reinsurers. Chung Kuo Insurance's retained insurance risk is higher than its peers'; however, senior management's higher involvement on risk management should be able to moderate this high risk nature. Its underwriting risk control on core commercial insurance business is also adequate, despite the insurer is susceptible to large commercial claims.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Chung Kuo Insurance's business growth is likely to remain in line with the industry's due to the company's efforts to explore personal lines and maintain its market position in commercial lines. We also expect the insurer's investment return to remain modest relative to its conservative investment profile. Nonetheless, the insurer's underwriting performance is likely to remain volatile in the coming two years as a result of its higher commercial line exposure and limited scale personal line businesses.

We may raise the ratings on Chung Kuo Insurance if the company's strategic importance to the group improves and, at the same time, we raise the rating on the group. Conversely, we may lower the ratings if the insurer continuously incurs underwriting losses and its capitalization weakens as measured by our risk-based insurance capital model.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Greater China Regional Scale Explained, Aug. 29, 2012

-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010

-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- Summary Of Standard & Poor's Enterprise Risk Management Evaluation Process For Insurers, Nov. 26, 2007