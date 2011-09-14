(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 14 - When gauging credit risk for new U.S. residential mortgage loans, borrower equity is key, according to Fitch Ratings. Analysts will unveil Fitch's new prime RMBS loan loss model during a webcast to take place this morning at 10:00 a.m. ET

When gauging credit risk for new U.S. residential mortgage loans, borrower equity is key, according to Fitch Ratings. Analysts will unveil Fitch's new prime RMBS loan loss model during a webcast to take place this morning at 10:00 a.m. ET

Also to figure prominently is discussion of Fitch's countercyclical approach of increasing and decreasing credit enhancement on new residential mortgage transactions as risk enters and leaves the system.

Also to figure prominently is discussion of Fitch's countercyclical approach of increasing and decreasing credit enhancement on new residential mortgage transactions as risk enters and leaves the system.

The call will be led by Kevin Duignan, Group Managing Director and head of U.S. Structured Finance for Fitch. Laying out the new model will be the following analysts,:

--Rui Pereira, Managing Director, Head of U.S. RMBS;

--Grant Bailey, Managing Director, Head of U.S. RMBS Surveillance;

--Stefan Hilts, Associate Director, U.S. RMBS.

To register for the webcast, please click here.

'here fault.htm?cm_mmc=Eloqua-_-Email-_-LM_SFR%20NA%2fNYC%202011%2fAug%2f31%20Webcast% 20Resend-_-0000'

Dial-In Information:

--US & Canada: +1 (888) 669-0684

--International Dial-In: +1 (201) 604-0469

If you have specific questions you want addressed during the webcast, please forward them to 'RMBS.metrics@fitchratings.com' as we plan to respond to questions during the webcast.