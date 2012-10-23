(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited's (BPCL, 'BBB-'/Negative) USD500m 4.625% senior unsecured notes due 2022 a final rating of 'BBB-'

The assignment of the final rating follows a review of the final documentation materially conforming to the draft documentation previously received. The notes are rated at the same level as BPCL's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) as they represent direct, unconditional, and unsecured unsubordinated obligations of the company.

BPCL's rating is equalised with that of its 54.9% owner, the Government of India (GoI, 'BBB-'/Negative), to reflect their strong operational and strategic ties. The Negative Outlook on BPCL's IDR reflects that of India. Fitch views BPCL as one of GoI's socio-economic policy tools through its provision of essential fuels at affordable prices, which has led to under-recoveries for BPCL. However, GoI has ensured that downstream public sector companies' (PSCs including BPCL) annual net under-recoveries are kept under control through direct budgetary support and by directing upstream PSCs to supply feedstock at a discount.

The ratings also reflect BPCL's position as one of the three public sector oil refining and marketing companies in India (the other two being Indian Oil Corporation (IOC, 'BBB-'/ Negative) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited ) and its dominant position in the national oil industry. Despite the differences in the scale of the three Indian downstream PSCs, GoI does not prioritize or discriminate between the three entities in terms of the support extended. The GoI holds majority stake in all these entities and exercises significant management and policy control.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- a perceived weakening of BPCL's linkages with the state

- change in India's ratings

Positive: Any positive rating action on India will result in a similar change to BPCL's ratings, provided the rating linkages remain intact.