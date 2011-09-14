(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 14- Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the UK's Independent
Commission on Banking (ICB) reforms are a major step change for
UK banks and goes beyond other resolution regimes being developed.
The reforms have no immediate rating implications because of the long
timeframe for legislation and implementation and the flexibility around certain
critical features. However, the reforms will significantly weaken implicit
government support for all banks, which is likely to impact ratings longer term.
"Greater clarity around where the proposed retail ring-fence sits within a
group, business mix, risk profile, funding, capital and corporate governance is
required to determine the implications for debt ratings for individual banks,"
says Cynthia Chan, Senior Director in Fitch's Financial Institutions team. "The
lengthy implementation period gives banks considerable time to adjust their
business models and funding structures but is likely to generate market
uncertainty, particularly with regard to the final destination of various types
of non-deposit funding and the use of bail-in powers," adds Gerry Rawcliffe,
Managing Director, and Head of Fitch's Financial Institutions Research Unit.
The ICB's final recommendations for UK banks to create a retail ring-fence
with a minimum common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 10%, total 'primary
loss-absorbing capital' equivalent to 17%-20% of risk weighted assets, insured
depositor preference and bail-in powers goes further than reforms being
discussed in other countries.
A well capitalised ring-fenced bank (RFB) undertaking relatively low-risk
banking operations in a better disciplined market should be a safer bank, with
more stable ratings through economic and market cycles. Its credit profile
should be supported by its retail/SME franchise, generally low risk secured
retail lending and limited treasury activities.
The impact for non ring-fenced bank (NRFB) creditors is likely to be broadly
negative as any current funding and low risk profile benefits from the retail
operations is eliminated or largely diluted (if the NRFB owns the RFB). Negative
pressure would be most relevant to Barclays Bank plc (BB50x.L) and Royal Bank of
Scotland Group plc , if higher-risk investment banking dominates the
NRFB's business mix.
However, Fitch notes that subordination of senior creditors arises from the
proposal that insured deposits should be moved above other unsecured creditors.
This is likely to be negative for senior debt ratings within the RFB. Fitch is
not persuaded by the case for the limiting of depositor preference to only
insured deposits.
It is unclear whether bail-in senior debt will become a new asset class,
effectively subordinate in resolution/liquidation to existing unsecured
creditors, or created through the use of bail-in powers and affect existing
senior unsecured debt. Fitch believes talk of "grandfathering" to be
fundamentally misplaced.
The potential for reduced government support would be most relevant for
Lloyds Banking Group plc (Lloyds) and Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc
(RBS), whose Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) are at their Support Rating Floors,
meaning that any potential reduction in support would exert pressure on their
IDRs.
