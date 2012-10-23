UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 22
Feb 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up about 0.03 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 23 DFS Funding Corp
* Moody's confirms Baa3 ratings of DFS Funding, Turkish ABS DPR notes
Feb 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up about 0.03 percent ahead of the cash market open.
PARIS, Feb 22 Airbus said engine maker Pratt & Whitney still had to make an effort to improve on deliveries of engines for the A320neo jet, which were hit by delays last year.
MADRID, Feb 22 Spanish utility Iberdrola on Wednesday posted a 5.5 percent increase in full-year core profit (Ebitda) to 7.8 billion euros ($8.2 billion), below a target for a 6 percent increase, after it was hit by the lower value of the pound.