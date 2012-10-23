The ratings are constrained by the department's restricted revenue flexibility and quite large contingent liabilities mainly related to social housing, although these liabilities have moderate associated risks.

We view Eure's financial management as "positive" for the ratings. We consider that the department has a clear and realistic budgetary strategy, good budget monitoring, and proactive and prudent debt management. Our 2012-2014 base-case scenario reflects this, and we believe Eure will continue to post a strong operating margin, owing to its disciplined managing of operating expenditure. Despite our anticipation of an 11% slump in property transfer fees (PTFs) in 2012 and a 6% drop in 2013, we estimate in our base-case scenario that Eure's operating margin will remain strong, above 13% of operating revenues in 2014, compared with 18% in 2011. We believe the department will maintain its grip over operating expenditure growth at 2.5% annually until 2014, which will allow it to partly absorb sluggish operating revenue growth of 0.5% annually.

After surpluses in 2010-2012, we expect Eure to post moderate deficits after capital accounts until 2014, averaging 3% of total revenues. On top of an eroding operating balance, we anticipate an increase in capital expenditure (capex) to EUR105 million annually from 2013, compared with an average EUR92 million from 2010 to 2012.

In our view, thanks to its strong budgetary performance, Eure's tax-supported debt will remain very moderate at 56% of consolidated revenues in 2014 compared with 55% in 2011. We believe Eure will fully meet its main debt target by maintaining its direct debt-to-operating balance ratio below 6x, as we expect this ratio will only reach 4x in 2014 compared with 3x in 2011.

We see Eure's restricted budgetary flexibility as the main ratings constraint. Operating expenditure accounts for more than 80% of total expenditure. More than 90% of operating expenditure is highly rigid, including social benefits at 25% of operating expenditure, staff costs at 21%, the contribution to fire brigades and junior high schools at 7%, and interest at 1%. Modifiable tax revenues account for 20% of operating revenue, but we don't expect Eure to use its tax leeway. We believe Eure's budgetary flexibility mostly depends on its ability to postpone or reduce capex.

Eure is a midsize department in Upper Normandy with around 0.6 million inhabitants. Its socio-economic indicators are in line with national standards and high in an international context. The local economy has a large industrial base, especially in pharmaceuticals, aeronautics, and the automotive sector.

Liquidity

We view Eure's liquidity position as positive under our criteria. We consider that it has a positive debt coverage ratio and "satisfactory" access to external liquidity. In our view, the department has predictable and regular cash flows, especially state transfers and tax proceeds.

We expect the department's debt service coverage to remain solid, with average adjusted cash and liquid assets over the next 12 months, and its available drawings on its revolving and liquidity lines to account for more than 120% of its next 12 months' debt service.

We believe Eure has satisfactory access to external liquidity in the context of France's strong banking sector. Under our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) methodology, Standard & Poor's ranks France in BICRA group '2'. BICRA scores range from '1' to '10', with the lowest-risk banking systems in group '1' and the highest-risk in group '10'.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectations under our base-case scenario that Eure will maintain sound budgetary performance and post very moderate tax-supported debt of 56% of consolidated revenues in 2014.

We might consider a positive rating action on Eure if it was to reduce its debt burden. Under our upside scenario, a stronger rein on operating expenditures and slightly stronger revenues would allow Eure to post deficits after capital accounts below 1% of total revenues in 2013-2014. Under this scenario, Eure would be able to reduce its tax-supported debt to 51% of consolidated operating revenues by 2014. Moreover, direct debt to operating surplus would remain structurally close to 3x. If this happened, we would review our assessment of Eure's financial management to "very positive."

We might consider a negative rating action if Eure's discipline allowed for higher expenditures without any revenue adjustment, and if this led to a structurally decreasing operating margin to 10% of operating revenues by 2014. Under this downside scenario, tax-supported debt would reach 65% in 2014. A downward assessment of our view of French departments' institutional frameworks would also prompt a negative rating action.

However, both our upside and downside scenarios are unlikely at this stage.

Ratings List

New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

EURE (Department of)

Issuer Credit Rating AA/Stable/A-1+