The ratings on Bilfinger reflect our view of the group's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "modest" financial risk profile as defined in our criteria.

Bilfinger's "satisfactory" business risk profile is supported by the group's sizable exposure to service operations in its industrial services, power services, and building and facility services segments, which generated almost 80% of the company's output volume in 2011. We consider Bilfinger's broad and integrated service offering and its critical scale in those fragmented and competitive markets to be an advantage that should allow the group to show a relatively stable operating performance during economic downturns. We believe that the group will also benefit from its broad customer diversity, underpinned by long-standing relationships and a wide variety of contracts, a significant proportion of which extend over a number of years, providing the company with sound revenue visibility.

Bilfinger's business risk profile is tempered, however, by what we consider to be the limited price flexibility of its industrial and facility services operations, owing to intense competition from small and midsize local companies. This is reflected in the relatively low reported EBITDA margins of 4.5%-7.0% in these divisions over the past three years. The company is also restricted by its exposure to the construction industry. However, its strategy of focusing on smaller projects within specialty construction activities should lead to a more stable earnings performance in the future, in our view. We also note that the group's exposure to construction risk has reduced significantly over recent years in line with its strategy to diversify beyond the traditional construction business. Furthermore, the group is less diverse geographically than most of its peers, with about 80% of its 2011 output generated in Europe.

We assess Bilfinger's financial risk profile as "modest," owing to its strong balance sheet (with debt to EBITDA consistently below 2x over the past few years), which gives the group some leeway to pursue expansion, both internally and through small to midsize acquisitions. Furthermore, we consider the company's publicly communicated financial policy of maintaining debt to EBITDA at less than 2.5x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt at more than 40% at all times (including debt adjustments for pensions, operating leases, and cash to support the ongoing operations) as an additional support for the financial risk profile.

However, we view the group's shareholder-oriented dividend policy, with a sustained dividend payout ratio of 50%, and its track record of volatile free cash flows as constraints in our assessment. Our credit analysis of Bilfinger focuses on what we consider to be the core group that covers the service and construction activities. Therefore, when assessing the group's financial risk profile, we factor in recourse debt and exclude nonrecourse debt related to the group's concession business. We also exclude earnings and cash flows generated from the concession business, but include dividends received.

In our base-case scenario for 2012 and 2013, we anticipate that Bilfinger will withstand the depressed economic environment in Europe and exhibit a marginally positive increase in volumes, despite a planned reduction in construction volumes, thanks to its resilient service operations and a solid order backlog as of June 30, 2012, that covered 0.9x of output volumes for the past 12 months. We also forecast stable operating margins: an adjusted EBITDA margin of about 6% (in line with 2011 levels). Beyond 2013, we expect Bilfinger's operating margin to increase gradually on the back of improving market conditions and additional efficiency gains.

For 2012 and 2013, under our base-case scenario, Bilfinger should be able to maintain ratios of adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 1.5x and adjusted FFO to debt at about 60%, assuming the group will continue to pursue bolt-on, midsize acquisitions to strengthen its service operations. In 2011, Bilfinger's ratio of FFO to debt exceeded 100%, and debt to EBITDA was a low 0.7x. These metrics are well in line with a "modest" financial risk profile, according to our criteria. We estimate that reported free operating cash flows in 2012 will be between EUR50 million and EUR100 million, due to higher expected working capital buildup. This is somewhat lower than the about EUR150 million recorded in 2011, but we anticipate a rebound as of 2013.

The short-term rating is 'A-2'. We view Bilfinger's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria, based on a ratio of sources to uses of liquidity as of June 30, 2012, of comfortably more than 1.2x for the next 12 months.

We factor into our liquidity assessment our estimates of the following liquidity sources at the end of June 2012:

-- About EUR350 million in available cash, excluding close to EUR100 million on the group's balance sheet that we regard as tied to the ongoing operations. We note that the group usually faces intrayear working capital swings that can consume EUR300 million-EUR400 million throughout the year. The reported EUR434 million buildup reported in the first half of 2012 was slightly higher than historical numbers;

-- Access to a fully undrawn EUR500 million revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in 2016; and

-- Our forecast of adjusted FFO of about EUR450 million-EUR500 million over the next 12 months.

Against theses sources, we factor in the following liquidity uses:

-- Short-term debt of about EUR13 million;

-- Our estimate of EUR160 million in capital expenditures; and

-- Dividend payments of about EUR140 million.

We do not factor in additional working capital consumption, given the group's significant buildup of working capital during the first half of 2012, which we expect to reverse by the end of the year.

Bilfinger's RCF and long-term guarantee facilities of about EUR1.8 billion are subject to one financial covenant stipulating net debt to EBITDA of less than 2.5x. As of June 30, 2012, the company had headroom of about EUR700 million under these facilities. For our base-case scenario, we assume the company will continue to have ample headroom under the covenant. We also anticipate that the company will maintain adequate headroom under the guarantee facility, which is critical for it to maintain its normal course of business.

The stable outlook reflects our opinion that Bilfinger will be able to maintain a financial risk profile consistent with the 'BBB+' rating, while following its acquisition strategy, assuming no material changes to the business risk profile. We consider credit ratios, such as adjusted FFO to debt of more than 45% and adjusted debt to EBITDA of less than 2x, to be rating commensurate. We estimate that even if revenue growth stays flat in 2013, the group's flexible cost structure should allow it to maintain or slightly improve its EBITDA margin from the fully adjusted 6% it generated in 2011.

We could lower the rating if Bilfinger were to engage in sizable debt-financed acquisitions, combined with a marked operating weakness, leading to a deterioration of the operating margin by more than 200 basis points below our base case. This could stem for instance from a more pronounced economic downturn than we currently anticipate or project failures at the group's construction division.

Rating upside is limited at this stage due to the group's exposure to potential one-time risks to the remaining construction business, acquisitive growth strategy, and shareholder-friendly dividend payouts. Given the company's strategy, we anticipate that Bilfinger will continue using its financial flexibility primarily to consolidate its industry through acquisitions to further enhance its geographic diversity. As a result, we believe its credit ratios will likely weaken somewhat from those of 2011, which were however strong for the ratings; therefore a near-term rating change is unlikely.

