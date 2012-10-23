UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 23 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Bilfinger SE ------------------------------------------- 23-Oct-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Durable goods,
nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
23-Oct-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
===============================================================================
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts