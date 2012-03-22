(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based iEnergy Wind Farms (Theni) Pvt. Ltd.'s
(IEWFPL) INR680m senior project loans and INR25m working capital facility a National Long-Term
rating of 'Fitch B-(ind)', respectively. The Outlook is Stable.
The rating is constrained by the chronic payment delays in respect of power sold
to the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd (TANGEDCO), the
project's sole off-taker. Under the 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA),
TANGEDCO is obligated to purchase power at INR3.39/kWH, but the weak financial
health of the state-owned utility has resulted in the project accumulating
receivables of INR120.6m as of 31 January 2012, approximately 12 months of
revenue. While the PPA allows sale of power to third parties in the event of
default by the off-taker, its viability as a merchant plant is constrained by
limited grid capacity in Tamil Nadu.
Fitch expects the financial flexibility of TANGEDCO to be limited in the short-
and medium-term, even in the wake of an imminent tariff hike, due to huge tariff
under recoveries, accumulated losses and debt-funded capex plans. Consequently,
the project's cash flows is likely to remain strained in the short- and
medium-term.
IEWFPL has delayed interest payments on its bank debt on several instances in
the last 12 months due to liquidity constraints. However, principal has been
paid on time. Fitch notes that sponsors have extended financial support to the
project through injection of additional equity of INR27m and inter-company
deposit of INR22.7m. The project has also utilised the debt service reserve
account (DSRA) to meet debt servicing requirements, resulting in its decline
from INR59.4m on 31 March 2011to INR15.6m on 31 January 2012.
Fitch considers the project's operational metrics for the financial year ending
March 2012 satisfactory, with an average plant load factor of 30.4% for 9MFY12.
This is higher than P90 and marginally lower than P75 estimates of wind
assessment studies. However, the operating history of the project is not long
enough to draw definitive conclusion about the wind assessment studies.
Receipt of generation-based incentive of INR0.5/unit from Indian Renewable
Energy Development Agency ('Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable) and liquidation of its
receivables will provide immediate liquidity for the project. The project is
also in advanced stages of registration under the United Nations's Clean
Development Mechanism for selling carbon emission reductions. However, the
timing with respect to the abovementioned factors adds to the uncertainty of
cash flows.
Sustained evidence of the receipt of payments from TANGEDCO for power sales or
long-term third-party selling arrangements for the power generated by the
project along with the adequate grid availability may result in a
multiple-notches rating upgrade. However, continued default from TANGEDCO and
lack of sponsor support may result in a rating downgrade.
IEWPL is sponsored by Indian Energy Ltd. through intermediate holding companies.
It is operating a 16.5MW wind farm in Theni, Tamil Nadu. Power sales commenced
in August 2010.