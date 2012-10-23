Rationale

The rating action reflects our revised assessment of ITV's business risk profile to "satisfactory" from "fair," following steady and significant improvement at its broadcasting operations and solid performance at its content production business, ITV Studios. It also reflects ITV's strong credit metrics for the current ratings, which, if sustained over the next 12 months, would be commensurate with an investment-grade rating ('BBB-'), taking into account ITV's stronger business risk profile. ITV's adjusted leverage dropped to 1.8x in the year ended June 30, 2012, from 2.3x at year-end 2011, thanks to steady earnings and debt reduction. Importantly, we would view a financial policy supportive of the company's currently strong balance sheet as key to achieving an investment-grade rating.

We revised ITV's business risk profile to "satisfactory" because its overall audience and advertising market shares in the U.K. free-to-air TV market have stabilized and improved, and the company posted a sound EBITDA margin that exceeded 20% over the last two years. In addition, we see solid growth and margins at ITV's production arm, ITV Studios, which further diversify the business away from cyclical advertising revenues. We consider ITV's business risk profile to be in line with that of its main broadcasting peers.

Under our base-case scenario of flat growth in the U.K. advertising market in 2012, we anticipate that ITV will report low single-digit growth in revenues and broadly stable EBITDA margin. We assume that revenue growth will stem primarily from ITV's non-advertising segments, while we anticipate flat advertising revenues. Given the uncertain European macroeconomic outlook for 2013, we prudently assume a low-single-digit decline in advertising revenues and stable EBITDA margin for the year. As a result, we anticipate that, if the group does not pursue meaningful mergers and acquisitions (M&A) or shareholder returns, adjusted leverage will remain below 2.0x over the next 12 months. This includes GBP250 million of what we consider to be excess cash.

We understand that the group intends to expand its production business both organically and through acquisitions. Even if we factor in sizable acquisitions, however, we anticipate that adjusted leverage would not exceed 2.5x.

We currently view ITV's lack of a publicly stated financial policy as not particularly supportive of an investment-grade rating at this stage. We believe, however, that the next 12 months should grant us greater visibility about the sustainability of ITV's current capital structure, which we view as strong for the current ratings.

The current ratings reflect our assessment of ITV's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and financial risk profile as "significant." Our business risk profile assessment is underpinned by ITV's solid competitive position, the profitability of its free-to-air TV broadcasting business, and the improved content production division that supports the business. These positives are tempered by ITV's exposure to the volatile U.K. TV advertising market. ITV's "significant" financial risk profile takes into account the potential volatility of its credit metrics, partially offset by the cash generative nature of ITV's business and its strong liquidity.

Liquidity

Our short-term rating on ITV is 'B'. We assess ITV's liquidity as "strong," according to our liquidity criteria. We expect the company's liquidity sources--including cash, funds from operations (FFO), and credit facility availability--to exceed uses by more than 1.5x over the next 24 months, even in the event of a sharp decline in EBITDA.

Liquidity sources for the next 12 months mainly include a nominal cash balance of GBP577 million as of June 2012. We understand, however, that about GBP150 million of reported cash is restricted for financial leases and unfunded pension commitments, or is held overseas for working-capital purposes. Additionally, we anticipate that ITV will generate about GBP300 million of FFO in 2012 and 2013.

The company's liquidity is also supported by a GBP125 million invoice-discounting facility, which was undrawn as of June 30, 2012. This facility will fall due in September 2015. In July 2012, ITV signed a GBP250 million revolving credit facility (RCF) to retain additional financial flexibility following the repayment of a GBP275 million bond buyback for a cash consideration of GBP309 million.

Liquidity uses in 2012 and 2013 mainly include our conservative assumptions of GBP40 million in working-capital needs, GBP80 million of capital expenditures, and approximately GBP90 million of dividend payments. Under our base case, we assume 2013 dividend payments to show a moderate increase over the 2012 level.

ITV has a favorable debt maturity schedule, supported by ongoing bond buybacks. Currently, ITV's closest debt maturities are about GBP15 million in June 2014 and GBP78 million in October 2015. The company's short-term debt is about GBP8 million and is related to finance leases.

None of ITV's debt instruments have financial covenants, either for maintenance purposes or incurrence of additional debt. Tough maintenance covenants are included in the RCF, such as interest coverage of more than 4.0x and a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 3.0x. We understand that there will be more than 30% of headroom over the next 12 months.

Recovery analysis

The issue rating on ITV's various unsecured notes is 'BB+', in line with the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating of '3' reflects our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for creditors in the event of a payment default.

In line with our recovery rating criteria, the recovery ratings on unsecured debt issued by corporate entities with corporate credit ratings of 'BB-' or higher are generally capped at '3', to take into account our view that their recovery prospects are at greater risk of being impaired by the issuance of additional priority or pari passu debt prior to default.

Our issue and recovery ratings are supported by our valuation of ITV as a going concern in a default scenario, given the strength of its brand, licenses, programming rights, market share, and industry knowledge and experience, which we believe could retain some value at default. On the other hand, the recovery rating is limited by the unsecured nature of the notes.

To determine recoveries, we simulate a payment default. We believe that the key risks that ITV faces relate to its high dependency on advertising revenues, which could be severely diminished in a prolonged tough economic environment. Our hypothetical default scenario also assumes the cash currently sitting on the balance sheet would be substantially reduced as a result of a more aggressive financial policy, including a combination of increased shareholder returns and acquisitions. When combined with ITV's operating leverage, we believe that these operating risks would trigger a hypothetical default in 2017, which corresponds to the maturity year of the GBP160 million 7.375% senior unsecured notes.

Our going-concern valuation yields a stressed enterprise value of approximately GBP854 million, which is equivalent to 5.75x EBITDA, assuming that EBITDA declines to approximately GBP147 million by the time of default, and limited value from acquisitions.

To determine recoveries, we deduct from the enterprise value priority liabilities comprising enforcement costs, 50% of the net pension deficit, related prepetition interest, and a fully drawn invoice-discounting bank facility, which we assume would have been extended or refinanced. We consider that the GBP250 million RCF, which was put in place recently, ranks pari passu with the unsecured notes in our waterfall at the point of default. On this basis, we see recovery prospects exceeding the 50%-70% range for unsecured debtholders. However, since the rating is capped, this translates into a recovery rating of '3'.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects our view that we could raise our ratings on ITV by one notch over the next 12 months if we saw financial policy and credit metrics as durably commensurate with an investment-grade rating. It also reflects our revised assessment of ITV's business risk profile to "satisfactory." Our base-case forecasts include a low-single-digit decline in advertising revenues and stable EBITA margin in 2013, with credit metrics remaining in line with an investment-grade rating despite expected sizable M&A activity during the period. We see adjusted leverage of about 3x as commensurate with the current ratings, factoring in ITV's "satisfactory" business risk profile.

We could raise the ratings if we gained more visibility on ITV's medium-term capital structure over the next 12 months. In particular, we would expect ITV to pursue a moderate financial policy and balance acquisitions and shareholder remuneration with credit metric protection. We view a ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA close to 2.5x and free operating cash flow of more than 10% as commensurate with an investment-grade rating.

We could revise the outlook to stable if ITV's operating performance significantly weakened compared with our base-case expectations, resulting in credit metrics that are no longer commensurate with an investment-grade rating. An outlook revision to stable could also be triggered by a more aggressive financial policy than we currently expect. This would include material acquisitions or shareholder returns that would durably weaken ITV's capital structure to levels that are not commensurate with an investment-grade rating.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Television And Radio Broadcasting Industry, Dec. 11, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

ITV PLC

Carlton Communications Ltd. (Unsolicited Ratings)

Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Positive/B BB+/Stable/B

Ratings Affirmed

ITV PLC

Senior Unsecured* BB+

Recovery Rating 3

*Guaranteed by Carlton Communications Ltd.