Oct 23 - Fitch Ratings has published a special report entitled European Non-Food Retail Sector and Companies Overview, following a series of recent investor meetings with Fitch's EMEA Retail team in London, Frankfurt and Paris.

The report illustrates a sector overview, the main challenges facing non-food retailers and the extent that ratings are at risk due to increased business and credit risks.

Issuers covered in the compendium report include Kingfisher plc, Marks and Spencer Group plc, Next plc, and Dixons Retail plc.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European Non-Food Retail Sector and Companies Overview: Identifying Business and Financial Risks