(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Nectar
Lifesciences Limited's (Neclife) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch A-(ind)'
with a Stable Outlook. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this
commentary.
The affirmation reflects that, despite an increase in debt, Neclife's net
financial leverage - defined as adjusted debt net of cash/EBITDA - remained
below the agency's negative rating guideline of 4x for the financial year ended
March 2011 (FY11: 3.5x). As of end-March 2011, Neclife's total adjusted debt
stood at INR8bn (FY10: INR6bn), and increased to INR9.6bn by end-September 2011.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that leverage will remain below the
negative rating guideline of 4x, given likely growth of revenues and
profitability and limited capex. Liquidity would also be supported by increased
working capital limits from FY13 onwards, a steady working capital cycle and
lack of significant bullet repayments over the short term. Fitch notes that
during FY12, Neclife's liquidity came under pressure due to working capital
limits being insufficient to support the company's growth and redemption of
foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) in April 2011. Nonetheless, Fitch
notes that FCCB's were repaid on time and liquidity was supported by the inflow
of additional working capital loans.
Drivers for future growth in the short- to medium-term would come from the
export of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), following recent regulatory
approvals. During October 2011 to February 2012, Neclife has received approvals
from European Good Manufacturing Practices, US Food and Drug Administration and
Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency. However, over the longer
term, growth would be driven by its focus towards drug formulations on approvals
for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) filings. Growth will be
supported by capex undertaken in prior years, thereby keeping capex requirements
minimal.
Fitch expects Neclife's revenue to have grown 25% in FY12, driven by the
company's menthol manufacturing business. Lower pharmaceutical revenues in FY12
could result in lower-than-expected operating margins. Fitch notes that
Neclife's pharma business, which is largely domestic driven, was negatively
impacted in FY12 by declining cephalosporin's prices - a result of low key
starting material prices from China and pricing pressure domestically. However,
over the medium- to long-term, as Neclife moves to the high-end semi-regulated
and regulated markets, price volatility should reduce.
Positive rating action may result from product diversification and adjusted debt
net of cash/EBITDA of below 2.5x on a sustained basis. Conversely, negative
rating action may arise from adjusted debt/EBITDA above 4x on a sustained basis.
For the nine month ended December 2011, Neclife's revenue, EBITDA and EBITDA
margin for 9MFY12 was INR9.1bn, INR1.7bn and 19% compared with INR7.1bn,
INR1.6bn and 22% in the prior period.
Rating actions on Neclife:
National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'; Outlook Stable
INR5.2bn (increased from INR5.2bn) term loans: affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'
INR5.5bn (increased from INR3.5bn) fund-based cash credit limits: affirmed at
'Fitch A-(ind)'/'Fitch A1(ind)'
INR4.3bn (increased from INR2.8bn) non-fund based limits: affirmed at 'Fitch
A1(ind)'