Our ratings are supported by our view of Edenred's foremost position in the prepaid benefits industry, robust operating track record, and high profitability. In addition, our ratings take into account the company's resilient operations, strong free cash flow generation--given minimal capital outlays--and diversified geographic and client base.

Somewhat offsetting these strengths is Edenred's sensitivity to interest rates, unemployment rates, and regulatory changes. In addition, the value of its vouchers in circulation has consistently more than offset its large cash balance, indicating partial reliance on customer-provided financing. The company, because of its business model, generates substantial negative working capital. If working capital declines markedly, as a result of declining revenue growth for instance, then it could negatively affect Edenred's financial risk profile.

The ratings on the two bonds outstanding at the parent company level--including EUR800 million issued in September 2010 and EUR225 million in May 2012--are one notch lower than the corporate credit rating on Edenred. This is in line with our corporate credit ratings criteria for structural subordination. We believe that debt issued at the parent company level is materially and structurally subordinated to the substantial priority liabilities at Edenred's operating subsidiaries, principally in the form of vouchers in circulation.

S&P base-case operating scenario

In spite of our central forecast for recession in the eurozone this year, and overall cautious view on global macroeconomic perspectives, our base-case scenario for Edenred assumes voucher issue volume in excess of EUR16 billion for 2012, which represents high, single-digit growth compared with that of 2011. This is the midrange of management's 6%-14% target. Supporting this robust growth is the rollout of new solutions, gains of new clients, and continuous positive momentum in Latin America. We believe growth is likely to accelerate starting in 2013 on the back of the full contribution of the Brazilian truck driver voucher product "Ticket Frete," whose total addressable market the company estimates at a potential 500 million beneficiaries. Likely to further fuel growth, we believe, is Edenred's acquisition of Comprocard in Brazil plus the ramp-up of operations in two new markets, Finland and Japan. We continue to forecast operating revenue at about 6% of issue volume in 2012. However, we have slightly lowered our expectations for financial revenue, because of persistently low interest rates and because we think the voucher holding period is likely to narrow to an average seven weeks.

We believe that the flow-through ratio (between the like-for-like change in operating EBIT and the like-for-like change in operating revenue) should well exceed 45% in 2012 before consistently going beyond 50% starting in 2013, once outlays for the transition to digital from paper have ended. This should result in a solid operating EBIT margin close to 30%.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We forecast funds from operations (FFO) in the region of EUR230 million and free operating cash flow (FOCF) of about EUR190 million in 2012. This assumes stable capital outlays at just over 3% of revenues, limited change in working capital, and some nonrecurring expenses related to the transition of vouchers to digital from paper. We understand from management that it now intends to generate growth organically for the most part, and we therefore expect no further acquisitions on top of those undertaken in the first half of the year. Total distributions to shareholders should grow steadily from roughly EUR170 million in 2012, to represent more than 60% of average annual FOCF. Overall, excluding large swings in working capital, unforeseen one-off expenses, or increased shareholder returns, we forecast FFO-to-debt in excess of 90%, and slightly positive discretionary cash flow (DCF) in both 2012 and 2013, resulting in stable unadjusted net debt, excluding foreign exchange effects.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is 'A-2'. We assess Edenred's liquidity as "strong" under our criteria. We expect sources of liquidity to well cover liquidity needs by at least 1.5x in the 12 months following the company's half-year 2012 results. We expect Edenred to continue to manage its cash on balance sheet conservatively, because hefty cash balances are a key factor in our liquidity assessment.

On June 30, 2012, Edenred's liquidity sources included:

-- Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of EUR1.2 billion, to which we apply a 20% haircut to discard the cash we deem tied to daily operations;

-- About EUR530 million of undrawn facilities available until June 2014; and

-- FOCF of close to EUR190 million.

This favorably compares with liquidity uses of:

-- EUR128 million of short-term debt maturing through June 30, 2013, and EUR104 million coming due in the subsequent 12 months;

-- Dividend payouts of about EUR170 million; and

-- Potential share buybacks, which we currently do not anticipate, however.

We understand that the company's debt does not include any covenant or qualifying triggers.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our opinion that Edenred's focus on growth should continue to support operating cash flow generation given its high flow-through ratio. We consider adjusted FFO to debt of over 30% and adjusted debt to EBITDA of less than 2.5x to be commensurate with the ratings. That said, given what we view as company's weak balance sheet for the rating category, we expect Edenred to maintain substantial headroom vis-a-vis these targets. In addition, we would expect the company to post broadly positive DCF excluding changes in working capital.

In a more supportive macroeconomic environment, we could consider a positive rating action if, in our view, Edenred's financial risk profile strengthens sustainably. That would assume a longer track record of a consistent financial policy, alongside continued solid operating performance, and in combination with a sustained, strong business risk profile. In addition, we would expect net debt to be minimal and to see evidence from the company of its intention to maintain that.

Downside rating risk, which we currently do not foresee, could arise if Edenred's operating performance weakens considerably, resulting in lower FFO and a substantial reduction in the company's negative working capital, or if the company adopts a more aggressive financial policy, for instance through markedly increased payouts to its shareholders above its recurring net earnings.

