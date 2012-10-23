Oct 23 - BP's agreement to sell its 50% stake in TNK-BP to
Rosneft means the company should be able to cover any further legal costs
arising from the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill without impairing its financial
profile, Fitch Ratings says. An upgrade to BP's 'A' Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) would require evidence that its new upstream business strategy is
being successfully implemented, or of a better-than expected settlement with the
US Department of Justice.
The sale itself, which will swap BP's 50% stake in TNK-BP for an 18.5% stake in
Rosneft and around USD12.3bn in cash, is broadly neutral for BP's rating, as it
would not reduce the company's reserves or production under our approach.
However, it will take BP well beyond its USD38bn target for asset sales,
increasing its ability to meet potential future legal costs. We estimate that
BP's total costs arising from the Macondo spill will end up at between
USD45bn-50bn, with the key remaining uncertainty being the amount it will have
to pay to settle with the DoJ.
We would consider a settlement with the DoJ of USD15bn or less as a positive
development for the company. We said in July - when we changed the Outlook for
BP's IDR to Positive - that a favourable settlement with the DoJ could be
supportive of an upgrade to 'A+'. However, the most likely route to an upgrade
would be for BP to also show progress in its 10-point plan to improve its
upstream business performance, which was set out in October 2011.
In particular, a focus on safety and the successful development of high-margin
projects are key factors that could contribute to an upgrade. These projects are
particularly important, as the company's oil and gas production (excluding
TNK-BP and other equity affiliates) dropped by more than 20% between 2009 and
2011 due to asset disposals and the Macondo spill.