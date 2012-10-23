Total NPLs dropped to 2% of total loans at end-June 2012 (end of 2011: 2.4%, end 2010: 3.2%) due to loan growth. Fitch believes that asset quality will be maintained in the short to medium term because of Anzi continue to align risk management with its parent company. Reserve ratio remains high at 233% at end-June 2012 (end-2011: 243%), above average big bank competitors by 147%.

Expenses decreased seriing backup with improving asset quality so that the ratio of net income to assets increased to 3.1% in the first half of 2012 from 1.4% at the end of 2011. However, increased competition will be able to put pressure on bank profitability in the short term.

Ratio of loans to third party funds up to 102% at the end of June 2012 (end-2011: 82%) due to bank loan growth exceeded the increase in third party funds. Anzi pendanaanya profile improved by reducing expensive-deposit funds to 13 trillion rupiah at the end of June 2012 from 15 trillion rupiah at the end of 2011. This leads to low-checking portion of funds and savings to the total third party funds rose to 39% in kahir June 2012 from 32% at the end of 2011.

Core capital ratio and total capital adequacy (CAR), respectively at 12.4% and 13.3% at the end of June 0212. Fitch would expect the bank to maintain a minimum 12% CARnya at the end of 2012 and 2013. Fitch also believes that Anzi business expansion in the medium term will be supported by the capital increase by its parent company.

ANZ began investing in ANZ Panin in 1993, with the form of a joint venture 85%: 15% between ANZ and the Bank Pan Indonesia. Ownership of the ANZ ANZ Panin increased to 99% after the capital increase in the second quarter of 2011. Thus, the bank's name was changed to PT Bank ANZ Indonesia in early 2012 from ANZ Panin.