Dilution in the ownership, or the perception of a weakening of support for the CBA will be able to put pressure on the rating PTBC. The potential rise in national rankings since the ratings are not already on the top scale.

Total NPLs dropped to 0.9% of total loans at end-June 2012 and 0.8% at year end 2011 (2010: 1.5%) due to loan growth. PTBC have reduced our exposure to industry multififnance to 44% of total loans at end-June 2012 from 55% at the end of June 2011. PTBC limiting exposure to Indonesia's large multi-finance companies with a good track record.

Core capital ratio and total capital adequacy (CAR) respectively rose to 14.95% and 16:04% at end June 2012 from 13.5% and 14.7% in late 2010 after receiving additional capital of 449 billion dollars in the fourth quarter of 2011. Fitch believes that PTBC will be able to maintain a minimum core capital ratio of 12% given the strong commitment to date with CBA do not expect any dividend payments from PTBC.

Upon completion of branch development program in 2010 and 2011, increasing profitability PTBC ratio of net income to assets rose to 0.6% in the first half of 2012 from 0.02% at the end of 2010, although still below the industry average of 3.2%. Fitch expect profitability will come under pressure from intense competition which may be mitigated in part by the development of the branch network PTBC.

PTBC funding profile has improved by increasing the share of low cost funds-demand and saving deposits to total deposits amounted to 64% at end-June 2012 from 57% at year end 2011.

Founded in 1996, focusing on consumer business PTBC retail, SME and commercial.