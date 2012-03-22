(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of TECO Energy, Inc. (TECO) and its fully guaranteed finance subsidiary,
TECO Finance at 'BBB'. Fitch has also affirmed the IDR of Tampa Electric
Company, Inc. (Tampa Electric) at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full
list of ratings affected by today's action is included at the end of this
release.
TECO's ratings are supported by its solid credit metrics and the consistent
financial performance of its regulated utility subsidiary Tampa Electric which
provides over 80% of consolidated operating EBITDA. TECO's financial results
have improved steadily in recent years with significant debt reduction and
stronger cash flow generation at the utilities due to higher base rates that
went into effect in 2009 and 2010.
The company has spent the better part of the last decade in debt reduction mode
as it has focused on its core Florida utilities and completed sales of various
unregulated operations. Through the recession, the focus has also been on
tightly managing costs at the utility to maintain financial performance. While
there remains some opportunity for asset monetization, Fitch believes
significant further debt reduction is unlikely in favor of more
shareholder-friendly actions.
Remaining exposure to unregulated operations is manageable in Fitch's view.
Most significantly, TECO Coal (Coal) has been a consistent source of earnings
and cash flow which has provided modest dividend and parent level debt service
support. Fitch expects Coal to be pressured beginning in 2013 by weak domestic
demand for steam coal for electric generation and potential uncertainty around
global demand for metallurgical coal. The current ratings and outlook
incorporate Fitch's expectation that despite potentially weaker cash flows from
this business, consolidated credit metrics will remain in line with the rating
category. This is driven both by the headroom in current metrics and Coal's
relatively small overall contribution at approximately 14% of consolidated
EBITDA.
Consolidated leverage, as measured by debt to operating EBITDA, continued to
improve through the year ended Dec. 31, 2011 to 3.24 times (x). Interest
coverage also continues to show improvement due to both debt reduction and
strategic refinancing efforts over the past 12 - 18 months.
Fitch projects credit metrics to remain consistent with current levels over the
next three years given the view that credit improvement has likely reached a
plateau. Fitch expects the company to be free cash flow positive in the near
term, with some modest external financing needs beginning in 2014 as
construction ramps up on the potential conversion of gas-fired peaking units at
the Polk Power Station to combined cycle. Fitch projects consolidated debt to
EBITDA will remain in the 3.2x-3.4x range while EBITDA interest cover will
remain healthy at 4.75x-5.5x.
Fitch also expects Tampa Electric's financial performance and credit metrics to
remain strong as a result of the higher base rates and continuing control of
operations and maintenance costs. For the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, Tampa
Electric posted strong results, with operating EBITDA-to-interest of 5.57x and
debt-to-operating EBITDA of 2.53x. Again, as capex ramps up in 2014 Fitch would
expect some modest weakening of credit metrics pending the combined cycle going
into service. Fitch projects key credit metrics to remain in line with the
rating category.
Further supporting the ratings of Tampa Electric is the constructive regulatory
environment in Florida which Fitch considers supportive of utility credit
quality. Key features of the regulatory construct include annual rate
adjustments for fuel and environmental compliance costs. Tampa Electric is
expected to earn within its authorized return on equity range for the next
several years and no new base rate case is considered likely.
Fitch's primary credit concerns remain related to the slow pace of economic
recovery in Tampa Electric's service territory and its impact on load trends.
While there are signs of stabilization, a rebound in load growth remains
uncertain as is the timing of future capital expenses for incremental
generation.
Fitch considers TECO and Tampa Electric's liquidity position to be strong
relative to its business risk profile and working capital needs. Credit
facilities include a $325 million five-year facility and a $150 million one year
receivables facility at Tampa Electric and a $200 million five-year facility at
TECO Finance (guaranteed by TECO). Both of the five-year facilities expire in
2016. Debt maturities are also considered manageable. The utilities have a
combined $375 million maturing in 2012 while the next significant maturity at
the parent is in 2015 when $191 million of senior notes mature.
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
TECO Energy
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Senior unsecured at 'BBB'.
TECO Finance
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Senior unsecured at 'BBB'.
Tampa Electric Company
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2';
--Senior unsecured and pollution control revenue bonds at 'A-';
--Hillsborough County Industrial Development Authority (Tampa Electric Company Project)
pollution control revenue refunding bonds series 2002, 2006, 2007A,
2007B, and 2007C at 'A-';
--Polk County Industrial Development Authority (Tampa Electric Company Project)
solid waste disposal facility revenue refunding bonds series 2010 at 'A-'.
The Rating Outlook for all ratings is Stable.