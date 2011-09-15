(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 15 -

OVERVIEW

-- ORSO ABS Funding Trust1-SFFC's classes C to E-Deferral beneficiary interests are ultimately secured by real estate-backed loan receivables.

-- The backup servicer is proceeding with the liquidation of the collateral properties and collection operations in ccordance with the revised collateral property sales plan ("business plan"), which was approved in June 2011.

-- The liquidation of the collateral properties has progressed. Since the number of unsold properties has decreased, it is our view that any future increase in the total amount collected through property sales will be limited.

-- We have lowered to 'CCC+ (sf)' our rating on class C because we consider that the principal on the beneficiary interests is now less likely to be redeemed by the transaction's legal final maturity date, even if the amount recovered through the liquidation of the properties is in line with the amount stated under the revised business plan. At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on classes D and E.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'CCC+ (sf)' from 'B- (sf)' its rating on the class C beneficiary interests issued under the ORSO ABS Funding Trust1-SFFC transaction (see list below), and affirmed its 'CCC- (sf)' rating on the class D and E-Deferral beneficiary interests (also listed below). Classes A and B have already been redeemed.

The backup servicer is proceeding with the liquidation of the collateral properties and collection operations in accordance with its business plan, which was initially drawn up in May 2009, then revised in June 2010, and finally approved in June 2011.

Today's downgrade is based on the following factors: (1) the liquidation of the collateral properties has progressed. Since the number of unsold properties has decreased, we expect any future increase in the total amount collected through property sales to be limited; and (2) recovery by means other than property liquidation is highly unlikely. As such, even if the amount recovered through the liquidation of the properties is in line with the amount stated under the revised business plan, it is our view that the principal on the beneficiary interests is now less likely to be redeemed by the transaction's legal final maturity date.

