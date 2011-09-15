(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 15- Fitch Ratings has affirmed HYDRA Funding Corporation's series 1 bonds. The transaction is a securitisation of residential mortgage loans, including sub-performing and non-performing loans, originated by multiple originators in Japan. The rating actions are listed below.

JPY15.53bn* Class S1 bonds affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY1.87bn* Class S4 bonds affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY0.59bn* Class J bonds affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

* as of 14 September 2011

The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that available credit enhancement (CE) levels are sufficient to support the current ratings.

Of six underlying beneficial interests (BIs) backed by their respective mortgage loan pools, the major underlying asset of the transaction is the senior BIs backed by residential mortgage loans originated by Nippon Home Finance with a current balance equivalent to 94% of the outstanding bond balance. The CE levels of the senior BIs have continued to grow and they are considered by Fitch to be well protected against performance deterioration. Also, as per transaction documentation, excess spread in the Hydra Trust is available to redeem bonds through the BIs issued from the trust, providing an additional support to the creditworthiness of the bonds.

The originators of the underlying residential mortgage loans are Nippon Home Finance (now Star Capital), GOODLOAN Co., Ltd. (now SBI Mortgage Co., Ltd.), Daihyaku Mutual Life Insurance Company (now Manulife Life Insurance Company) and L Kakuei Corporation (now Joint Residential Fudosan).