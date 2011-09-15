(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Institut Catala de Finances' (ICF) Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A-' and 'F2', respectively. At the same time, Fitch has removed the Rating Watch Evolving on ICF's Long-term IDR and the Rating Watch Positive on the Short-term IDR. The Outlook for the Long-term IDR is Negative.

The rating action follows the downgrade of the Autonomous Community of Catalonia's (ACC) Long-term IDR to 'A-' from 'A', with Negative Outlook, and Short-term IDR to 'F2' from 'F1' (see "Fitch Downgrades Five Spanish Regions; Outlook Negative", dated 14 September 2011 and available on www.fitchratings.com).

ICF's IDRs are now equalised with those of ACC. Fitch believes that in addition to its key role for and ownership by ACC, the enhanced support to ICF under the 29 July 2011 amendment to the regional Decree Law 4/2002, has increased ACC's propensity to support ICF, if needed.

ICF is a public law entity of ACC, initially set up to channel public credit and to provide financing to promote the economic and social development of the region, in line with ACC's finance policies. ICF's role has broadened over the years, primarily through the creation of ICF Holding (ICFH), which has ACC investments and stakes in venture capital funds. ACC plays an important function in ICF's strategy and management and is well represented in the 'Junta de Govern' (akin to the board of directors), the ultimate authority on ICF's risk management.

ICF does not have a banking licence or any obligation to comply with Spanish banking rules and, hence, Fitch has not assigned it a Support Rating. However, given the nature of its activities, ICF's accounts follow IFRS rules, in line with the Bank of Spain's Circular 4/2004