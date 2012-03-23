(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Polish Region of Dolnoslaskie's Long-term foreign currency and local currency ratings at 'A-' and National Long-term rating at 'AA(pol)'. The Outlook on the ratings is Stable. Fitch has simultaneously withdrawn all the region's ratings.

Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as Dolnoslaskie has chosen to stop participating in the rating process due to the contract expiry. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for the Region of Dolnoslaskie.