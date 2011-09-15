(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 15- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Road King Infrastructure Limited's (Road King) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and foreign-currency senior unsecured rating at 'BB-'. The Outlook is Stable.

The ratings are constrained by Road King's position as a small participant in the highly volatile and cyclical Chinese property sector, which is a larger contributor than the toll roads business to the company's asset value and operating cash flow. Nevertheless, stable cash income from the toll roads segment supports Road King's ratings at their current level. The company has also demonstrated its ability to tap multiple funding sources, allowing it to maintain higher financial flexibility than similar size Chinese property companies.

Fitch notes that the Chinese property market is highly volatile with government regulation and and tightening credit curbing demand this year. The small scale of Road King's property operation - contracted sales in 2010 and a land bank of HKD7.6bn and 5.2m sqm - cap Road King's ratings at their current level. However,Fitch notes that the property division has seen an improvement in operating performance this year, with an average selling price of CNY10,483 per sqm in H111 compared with a low of CNY6,249 per sqm in 2008.

The toll roads segment provides stable cash flow to service debt obligations as well as risk diversification due to stable valuation of toll road assets relative to properties. The defensive valuation of toll roads was illustrated by the high realised gain of HKD579m achieved in the disposal of two toll road projects in 2009 for HKD1.2bn, even though toll road revenue declined in that year. Fitch believes Road King would be able to maintain its toll road cash income at 2010 levels with steady improvement in passenger traffic offsetting any weakness in freight traffic in should Chinese exports weaken. Cash dividend received from its toll road joint ventures totalled HKD781m in 2010 and HKD389m in H111 (13% higher than H110). For 2010, toll road cash income alone provided 2.5x coverage of cash interest payments of HKD313m. Fitch expects this ratio to drop to around 1.5x due to higher interest expenses as a result of the issue in October 2010 of 9.5% USD350m notes due 2015.

Road King's ratings are further supported by its improved debt structure. In 2010 and 2011, the company separately issued USD350m and CNY1,300m to refinance bonds maturing in 2011 and 2012. Furthermore, the company has continued to tap the loan market for both USD and HKD loans. Onshore debt and secured bank loans as a percentage of total debts have fallen to 24% of total debt in 2010; reducing structural subordination risks. The key measure of subordination risk - senior secured debt/(EBITDAR + JV cash income) - declined to 1.2x in 2010, from 3.5x in 2009. Fitch expects this ratio to remain below 1x over the next 12 to 18 months.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Road King's toll road cash income will offset contracted sales from property development, allowing it to meet its operational needs and debt repayment. Fitch may take negative rating action if there are negative changes to China's regulatory and/or macro environment resulting in material deterioration in operating performance and if adjusted net debt/(EBITDAR + toll road cash flows) exceeds 4.0x. The ratings may also come under pressure from EBITDAR plus toll road cash flows/gross interest expense plus rent falling below 2.5x; annual toll road cash flows declining to less than 1.0x of gross interest expenses; and a significant shift in strategy away from the toll road business.

No positive rating action is envisaged in the next 12 to 18 months.