(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 23 -
Ratings -- Compagnie Financiere Michelin S.C.A. ------------------- 23-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Switzerland
Primary SIC: Tires and inner
tubes
Mult. CUSIP6: 2043F1
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
23-Mar-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
04-Oct-2010 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
31-Oct-2008 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
03-Aug-2007 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
