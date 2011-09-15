(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 15- Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Cimmco Limited (Cimmco) a National Long-Term Rating of 'Fitch BBB(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is given at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect the return of Cimmco as an important participant in the Indian wagon-building industry with a market share of around 9% in 2010 and its de-registration from the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) in December 2010. The ratings also reflect Cimmco's strong order book of around INR2.5bn to be executed in FY12, strong infrastructure backup and firm support from promoter Titagarh Wagons Limited (TWL) and the latter's relevant experience in the wagon industry.

Cimmco sells wagons mostly to the Indian Railways (IR) as an approved vendor (over 80% of its FY11 revenues), and had successfully executed IR orders for wagons during the period of January 2011-June 2011. The above factors ensure, to some extent, continuity of IR orders for Cimmco as the former distributes bulk of its wagon orders among approved wagon vendors at the lowest eligible bidding price or a negotiated price based on their past performance.

However, the ratings remain constrained by Cimmco's limited operational track record of after deregistration from the BIFR, low EBIDTA margins (June 2010-March 2011: 11.8%) and high financial leverage (total adjusted net debt/EBIDTA: over 3x) compared with its industry peers.

The ratings may be upgraded if Cimmco's net financial leverage (net adjusted debt/EBIDTA) improves to below 1.6x. Conversely, the rating may be downgraded if the company's net leverage exceeds 3x on a sustained basis. The ratings will also be reviewed if there is a change in Cimmco's status as approved supplier to the Indian Railways, or if there is a change in IR's wagons order allocation process.

Cimmco, formerly known as Cimmco Birla Limited (part of S.K. Birla Group), was one of the premier wagon manufacturing companies till 2000 when its Bharatpur plant declared a 'lock out' due to labour unrest, and it was referred to the BIFR. In 2008, TWL, one of the approved suppliers of wagon to IR from the private sector, joined hands with the S.K. Birla group as a co-promoter to revive Cimmco. For the period June 2010 - March 2011, Cimmco reported net income of INR108.5m on net revenues of INR1,157.6m.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to Cimmco's bank loans as follows:

- INR750m long-term loans: 'Fitch BBB(ind)'

- INR300m fund-based limits: 'Fitch BBB(ind)'

- INR1,000m non-fund based limits: 'Fitch A2(ind)'