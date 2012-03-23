(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 23 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- National Grid PLC ----------------------------- 23-Mar-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Electric Services
Mult. CUSIP6: 636274
Mult. CUSIP6: 63627T
Mult. CUSIP6: 63627U
Mult. CUSIP6: 63627W
Mult. CUSIP6: G6375K
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
24-Aug-2007 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
31-Jan-2002 A/A-1 A/A-1
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR4 bil med-term note Prog 01/27/2003: sr
unsecd BBB+ 24-Aug-2007
EUR600 mil 5.% med-term nts due 07/02/2018 BBB+ 24-Aug-2007
EUR500 mil 4.375% med-term nts ser 14 due
03/10/2020 BBB+ 24-Aug-2007
US$75 mil 4.565% med-term nts ser 1 due
06/30/2015 BBB+ 24-Aug-2007
EUR1 bil 4.125% med-term nts due 03/21/2013 BBB+ 24-Aug-2007
US$1 bil 6.3% bnds due 08/01/2016 BBB+ 24-Aug-2007
GBP310 mil 5.5% bnds ser 36 due 07/24/2013 BBB+ 24-Aug-2007
EUR578 mil 6.5% med-term nts due 04/22/2014 BBB+ 23-Jan-2009
GBP400 mil 6.125% med-term nts due 04/15/2014 BBB+ 10-Feb-2009
4(2) CP prog auth amt US$3 bil A-2 24-Aug-2007