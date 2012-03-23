(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 23 -
OVERVIEW
-- On Dec. 15, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our rating on TDA
25's class A notes. This followed the findings of an audit of TDA 28's assets
originated by Credifimo, such that Credifimo had not originated the loans in
accordance with its internal policies.
-- Credifimo originated 83% of the outstanding pool balance in TDA 25
(76% of the original pool balance). The rest of the loans were originated by
Banco Gallego.
-- TDA 25's underlying mortgage portfolio's performance has deteriorated
further since our last review.
-- Additionally, we are seeking further information about the extent to
which the noncompliance of Credifimo with some of its representations as
originator in TDA 28, as identified by an audit of TDA 28's assets originated
by Credifimo, could be repeated in TDA's other three rated RMBS transactions
back by loans originated by Credifimo.
-- As a result, we have today lowered and kept on CreditWatch negative
our rating on TDA 25's class A notes.
-- We have also affirmed our 'D (sf)' ratings on the class B, C, and D
notes, as they have failed to pay interest since 2009.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered and kept on CreditWatch negative its credit
rating on TDA 25, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos' class A notes. At the same time, we affirmed
our ratings on the class B, C, and D notes (see list below).
Today's rating actions follow what we consider to be deteriorating performance
within the residential mortgage pool backing this transaction, and a lack of
information about the extent to which the noncompliance of Credifimo with some
of its representations as originator in TDA 28, as identified by an audit of
TDA 28's assets originated by Credifimo, could be repeated in TDA 25. The
contribution of Credifimo, E.F.C., S.A.U. as originator in TDA 25 is 83% of
the outstanding pool balance (76% of the original pool balance).
In TDA 25, the loans originated by Credifimo have, on average, shown weaker
performance than the rest of the loans in the portfolio. Credifimo originated
99% of the defaulted loans in the pool.
Delinquency levels in TDA 25's underlying mortgage portfolio continue to be
high. At the end of January 2012, the outstanding balance of defaulted loans
(loans in arrears for more than 12 months) represented 24.58% of the
collateral balance (14.89% of the original balance).
Due to the high level of defaults in the securitized pool, our rating on the
class A notes depends substantially on the amount of actual and expected
recoveries on these defaulted assets. We consider the recovery levels for
these loans to be low (as of December 2011, cumulative reported defaults were
EUR43.4 million, and reported cumulative recoveries have totaled EUR2.3 million
since closing). In addition, the trustee currently owns 67 unsold repossessed
properties on the issuer's behalf, and we expect the proceeds that are
recovered on these properties to be low. Due to the deterioration of the
credit quality of the portfolio and the low level of recoveries experienced by
the underlying collateral, the level of performing collateral (nondefaulted
loans) available to the transaction to service the amounts due under the notes
has continued to reduce.
Based on the amount of performing portfolio balance available to the fund, the
class A notes are undercollateralized by 16.34% of their current balance (as
of September 2011, they were undercollateralized by 14.56%). The credit
enhancement provided by the performing balance is negative for all classes of
notes.
Based on the most recent data available for the transaction, our cash flow
analysis indicates that a 'B (sf)' rating is not commensurate with the credit
enhancement available to the class A notes, as the transaction experiences
interest and principal shortfalls under all of our cash flow scenarios. Taking
all the above factors into consideration, we have lowered to 'CCC (sf)' and
kept on CreditWatch negative our rating on TDA 25's class A notes. We are
seeking further information about the extent to which the noncompliance of
Credifimo with some of its representations as originator in TDA 28, could be
repeated in TDA 25.
In September 2008, due to insufficient excess spread to cover defaults, the
issuer fully drew the reserve fund, which has remained at zero since then.
Furthermore, TDA 25 breached the interest-deferral triggers on the class B, C,
and D notes in 2009, and all the interest amounts due under these notes have
since been deferred to pay the amounts due under the class A notes. As a
result, we lowered our ratings to 'D (sf)' on all of these classes of notes in
2009 (see "Related Criteria And Research"). We have today affirmed our 'D
(sf)' ratings on the class B, C, and D notes.
TDA 25 securitizes a portfolio of Spanish residential mortgages granted by
Banco Gallego, S.A. (currently 17.2% of the total pool, versus 23.8% at
closing) and Credifimo (currently 82.8% of the total pool, versus 76.2% at
closing). They both service their respective loans. The transaction closed in
August 2006 with a weighted-average seasoning of 19.3 months.
