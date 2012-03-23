(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 23 -

OVERVIEW

-- On Dec. 15, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our rating on TDA 25's class A notes. This followed the findings of an audit of TDA 28's assets originated by Credifimo, such that Credifimo had not originated the loans in accordance with its internal policies.

-- Credifimo originated 83% of the outstanding pool balance in TDA 25 (76% of the original pool balance). The rest of the loans were originated by Banco Gallego.

-- TDA 25's underlying mortgage portfolio's performance has deteriorated further since our last review.

-- Additionally, we are seeking further information about the extent to which the noncompliance of Credifimo with some of its representations as originator in TDA 28, as identified by an audit of TDA 28's assets originated by Credifimo, could be repeated in TDA's other three rated RMBS transactions back by loans originated by Credifimo.

-- As a result, we have today lowered and kept on CreditWatch negative our rating on TDA 25's class A notes.

-- We have also affirmed our 'D (sf)' ratings on the class B, C, and D notes, as they have failed to pay interest since 2009.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered and kept on CreditWatch negative its credit rating on TDA 25, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos' class A notes. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the class B, C, and D notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow what we consider to be deteriorating performance within the residential mortgage pool backing this transaction, and a lack of information about the extent to which the noncompliance of Credifimo with some of its representations as originator in TDA 28, as identified by an audit of TDA 28's assets originated by Credifimo, could be repeated in TDA 25. The contribution of Credifimo, E.F.C., S.A.U. as originator in TDA 25 is 83% of the outstanding pool balance (76% of the original pool balance).

In TDA 25, the loans originated by Credifimo have, on average, shown weaker performance than the rest of the loans in the portfolio. Credifimo originated 99% of the defaulted loans in the pool.

Delinquency levels in TDA 25's underlying mortgage portfolio continue to be high. At the end of January 2012, the outstanding balance of defaulted loans (loans in arrears for more than 12 months) represented 24.58% of the collateral balance (14.89% of the original balance).

Due to the high level of defaults in the securitized pool, our rating on the class A notes depends substantially on the amount of actual and expected recoveries on these defaulted assets. We consider the recovery levels for these loans to be low (as of December 2011, cumulative reported defaults were EUR43.4 million, and reported cumulative recoveries have totaled EUR2.3 million since closing). In addition, the trustee currently owns 67 unsold repossessed properties on the issuer's behalf, and we expect the proceeds that are recovered on these properties to be low. Due to the deterioration of the credit quality of the portfolio and the low level of recoveries experienced by the underlying collateral, the level of performing collateral (nondefaulted loans) available to the transaction to service the amounts due under the notes has continued to reduce.

Based on the amount of performing portfolio balance available to the fund, the class A notes are undercollateralized by 16.34% of their current balance (as of September 2011, they were undercollateralized by 14.56%). The credit enhancement provided by the performing balance is negative for all classes of notes.

Based on the most recent data available for the transaction, our cash flow analysis indicates that a 'B (sf)' rating is not commensurate with the credit enhancement available to the class A notes, as the transaction experiences interest and principal shortfalls under all of our cash flow scenarios. Taking all the above factors into consideration, we have lowered to 'CCC (sf)' and kept on CreditWatch negative our rating on TDA 25's class A notes. We are seeking further information about the extent to which the noncompliance of Credifimo with some of its representations as originator in TDA 28, could be repeated in TDA 25.

In September 2008, due to insufficient excess spread to cover defaults, the issuer fully drew the reserve fund, which has remained at zero since then. Furthermore, TDA 25 breached the interest-deferral triggers on the class B, C, and D notes in 2009, and all the interest amounts due under these notes have since been deferred to pay the amounts due under the class A notes. As a result, we lowered our ratings to 'D (sf)' on all of these classes of notes in 2009 (see "Related Criteria And Research"). We have today affirmed our 'D (sf)' ratings on the class B, C, and D notes.

TDA 25 securitizes a portfolio of Spanish residential mortgages granted by Banco Gallego, S.A. (currently 17.2% of the total pool, versus 23.8% at closing) and Credifimo (currently 82.8% of the total pool, versus 76.2% at closing). They both service their respective loans. The transaction closed in August 2006 with a weighted-average seasoning of 19.3 months.

