(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 15- Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the 'Fitch BB(ind)nm' rating on India-based Adhunik Power & Natural Resources Limited's (APNRL) INR9,470m bank loan.

The rating has been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of APNRL.

Fitch migrated APNRL to the non-monitored category in February 2011 due to non-receipt of final documents and lack of adequate information (please refer to the rating action commentary, "Fitch Migrates Adhunik Power's Ratings to "Non-Monitored" Category" dated 10 February 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com).