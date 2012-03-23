(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 23 - Germany's savings banks and cooperative banks will be a key source of stability for the German banking system in 2012 and for the foreseeable future as the drivers of their strong performance are largely structural and downside risk is limited, Fitch Ratings says. They will also support stability in the German economy as a whole, both directly by providing widespread, reliable access to credit, and indirectly by being the part of the banking system that is the least likely to require state support. This is reflected in their 'a+' Viability Ratings - the highest among German banks.

Results published over the last couple of weeks show a combined operating income of EUR14.4bn excluding their central institutions in 2011, down only 3% from 2010. This reinforces our view that their focus on traditional domestic retail banking means they do not face the same capital/funding restrictions as other large German banks and that their Viability Ratings have comfortable headroom. Both groups are well placed for another solid performance in 2012, with results likely to be only moderately below 2011 as loan impairment charges (LICs) edge up from current low levels.

The Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe (savings banks) and Genossenschaftliche Finanzgruppe (cooperative banks) benefitted in 2011 as their domestic focus, long-term approach to profit generation, cautious approach to risk and low direct exposure to capital markets helped keep write-offs low. The use of German GAAP accounting flattered returns somewhat by insulating them from fair-value losses from widening spreads on Spanish and Italian government debt. In Fitch's view, volatility under International Financial Reporting Standards would be manageable.

These factors - more than their modest exposure to Greece - explain how both groups significantly outperformed other large cooperative and retail-focussed banking groups in Europe. We believe the German savings banks and co-ops also benefited from the capital and funding difficulties that have restricted larger rivals such as Commerzbank and some Landesbanken. This advantage will be somewhat diminished in 2012 as these competitors start to bounce back, but we still expect the two groups (including the coops' central institutions) to contribute between 50% and 60% of the German banking sector's total income from just 25% of its asset base.

We believe LICs will also increase moderately in 2012, as the extremely low levels achieved in 2011 (respectively 9bp and 5bp of total loans) are not sustainable. This is despite an overall risk environment that should remain favourable, given Germany's low unemployment rate of close to 6%, the strengthened balance sheets of SMEs, which limit the number of insolvencies, and the sound German mortgage market.

The most imminent risk for savings and cooperative banks is the persistence of a flat yield curve, which could erode structurally high earnings from maturity transformation. However we believe this is easily manageable. We also expect competition for German deposits and pricing pressure on domestic lending to increase. Both groups are facing that challenge from a position of strength as they hold more than half of German deposits and have defended their market shares during the crisis. The fact that they have done so without aggressive pricing strategies also prevents potential short-term negative implications on their risk/return profile and on the stability of the banking system. But the long-term implications of this increasing competition remain unknown.

Barring worst-case developments in the eurozone sovereign debt crisis, the risk of a downgrade for savings and cooperative banks therefore remains low.