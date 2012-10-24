Oct 24 -

Summary analysis -- Liverpool Victoria Insurance Co. Ltd. --------- 24-Oct-2012

Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and casualty insurance

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Financial Strength Rating History:

04-Sep-2009 NR/--

27-May-2005 BBBpi/--

Rationale

The ratings on U.K.-based non-life insurer Liverpool Victoria Insurance Co. Ltd. (LVIC) and Highway Insurance Co. Ltd. (Highway), which are part of Liverpool Victoria General Insurance Group Ltd. and are core entities of the U.K.-based Liverpool Victoria Friendly Society Ltd. (LVFS) reflect the relative strengths and weaknesses of the group. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services consider the strengths to be LVFS' improving competitive position and its strong investment profile. Constraining factors include the current and historical levels of operating performance; although this is improving, difficulties remain in the competitive U.K. life and non-life market. A further relative weakness in our view, is LVFS' capitalization, despite quality of capital being relatively high.

We consider the strengthening of the group's competitive position since 2006 to be positive for the rating. The group has predominantly focused on repositioning toward products aligned with the strategy, and obtaining a top-five position in its chosen markets. In addition, there has been a focus on improving brand awareness of the group, further strengthening the management team, and implementing measures to improve efficiency. We anticipate that LVFS' position in its chosen markets will strengthen further over the rating horizon.

We consider LVFS' investment profile to be strong, well-diversified, and appropriate for its liabilities. The life insurance investment portfolio has been de-risked in recent years to be more in line with that of peers, and the credit quality of the bonds backing these liabilities is high. The nature of the assets backing the non-life business is appropriate for the liability types.

Although improving, operating performance remains a weakness for the rating. LVFS has achieved good top-line growth, and continues to improve the level of earnings but life margins in particular are moderate within its peer group. LVFS exhibits positive diversity in terms of earnings provided by the composite business model. However, this is somewhat offset by the concentration on the motor insurance market within the non-life insurance space and the smaller and more specialist markets in the life insurance space.

We assess capitalization as good overall, although a relative weakness for the rating. The capital score is however bolstered by the group's high quality of capital and low financial leverage. We anticipate that prospective cash generation and future management actions to further de-risk LVFS' balance sheet will strengthen capitalization over the rating horizon.

Base-case operating scenario

We anticipate that that the U.K. government's efforts over the next few years to engineer a steep correction in the fiscal accounts will likely be a drag on economic growth. At the same time, we anticipate that household spending in the short term will likely be dampened by sluggish nominal wage growth. We forecast real GDP growth of about 0.4% in 2012 and 0.8% in 2013, increasing to 1.6% by 2015. Prospects for non-life premium growth in the U.K. are therefore relatively limited. LVIC has been able to raise rates markedly over 2009-2011, but we consider that this might be more difficult to replicate in 2012-2013.

In our opinion, price increases will likely be limited in personal lines for the next few years, marking the end of the price and margin-strengthening phase of the industry and the beginning of underwriting deterioration, unless there is a sudden, sharp, and unexpected slowdown in claims and cost inflation, especially in bodily injury costs. Rates could however strengthen moderately in 2012 and 2013.

Fundamentals for life growth are potentially stronger, with demographic trends favoring LVFS' focus on older customers. Yet, while a retirement savings gap in the U.K. undoubtedly exists, persuading customers to fill it under these difficult economic circumstances and low investment returns by historical standards might be more difficult. LVFS' focus on the more niche annuity, equity release, and self-invested personal pension markets could however help it to overcome this sectoral challenge.

We think that LVFS will be able to achieve top-line growth in both the life and non-life business over 2012-2013, albeit at a slower rate than in 2008-2011. We forecast that life annual premiums earned will increase to GBP155 million by 2013 from GBP136 million in 2011 and non-life premiums will grow to GBP1.6 billion from GBP1.455 billion over the same period. We anticipate that non-life profitability will remain relatively stable, achieving a combined ratio of between 97% and 99%, which results in an annual technical non-life profit of about GBP80 million per year. The technical profit for the life sector could dip modestly in 2012 to GBP32 million from GBP35 million as margins are squeezed.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that LVFS will maintain its current competitive position in its chosen markets and its strong capital mix--both rating strengths. We also anticipate a resilient operating performance, despite prospective changes to conditions in both the non-life and life insurance markets.

For us to take a positive rating action on the group, we would need to see a material improvement in its capitalization and a consolidation of its recent improvement in bottom-line profit. Conversely, we could take a negative rating action if business growth places further strain upon capitalization, or if squeezed margins or volatile investment returns impair profitability.