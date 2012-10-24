In our opinion, Piraeus' business position remains "adequate". Although the acquisition increases the bank's exposure to Greece somewhat, Geniki Bank represents only about 3.8% of Piraeus' EUR77.2 billion pro forma total assets. The total assets also take into account the recently announced consolidation of EUR14.7 billion assets from the Agricultural Bank of Greece S.A. (not rated).

We continue to assess the bank's capital position as "very weak". This reflects our opinion that Piraeus' risk-adjusted capital following the acquisition will, according to Standard & Poor's methodology, remain below 2% over the next two years, excluding any potential extraordinary short-term support that regulatory authorities might provide. According to Piraeus, Societe Generale will inject a total EUR444 million in Geniki Bank, EUR281 million of it as a capital injection and EUR163 million related to the subscription of a bond issued by Piraeus. We understand that the bond could be converted into Piraeus shares in the event of a capital increase by Piraeus. Alternatively, should Piraeus' recapitalization process not be completed by mid-2014, the bonds will be automatically transformed into Tier 1 capital bonds issued by Piraeus with a permanent writedown mechanism.

We acknowledge that the acquisition will have an immediate positive impact on Piraeus's regulatory Tier 1 ratio, taking into account Geniki Bank's 19% Tier 1 ratio prior to the acquisition compared with Piraeus' 8%. Piraeus' regulatory ratios could also benefit by 2014 from the conversion into common shares or into Tier 1 instruments of the bond subscribed by Societe Generale. Nonetheless, we anticipate that Piraeus' capital position will be reduced by bottom-line losses we forecast in 2012 and 2013 as a result of the high credit losses we expect in its domestic loan portfolio, including that of Geniki Bank, owing to the sharp economic deterioration we see in the Greek economy. Our assessment of Piraeus' capital position continues to incorporate the expectation that it would receive enough capital support from the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) to maintain an adequate regulatory capital position in addition to the EUR4.7 billion it has already received.

We view Piraeus' liquidity position as "very weak", and believe the impact from the announced transaction will be marginal. We think Piraeus continues to rely very highly on liquidity support from the Greek central bank, owing to its prolonged lack of access to capital markets and the ongoing significant outflows in retail funding in Greece.

We continue to assess Piraeus' stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'cc'. Our 'CCC' long-term rating on Piraeus includes two notches of uplift above the SACP to factor in the extraordinary liquidity support from EU authorities and the further capital commitment that we expect it will receive from the HFSF.

Outlook

The negative outlook is based on the possibility that we could lower the ratings on Piraeus if we believed the bank would default on its obligations, as defined by our criteria. We could also lower the ratings on Piraeus if its access to the EU's extraordinary liquidity support mechanisms, including the Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) discount facility at the European Central Bank (unsolicited AAA/Stable/A-1+), is impaired for any reason. This support currently underpins the bank's capacity to meet its financing requirements. In this context, we also note that persistently high pressure on Greek banks' retail funding bases may lead to further deposit outflows, which could, in our opinion, increase the banks' need for additional extraordinary liquidity support from EU authorities.

We could also lower the ratings if we believed the banks would likely default as a result of any developments associated with a substantial impairment of their solvency. This could happen if, for any reason, Greek banks are unable to access external capital support, or if we consider such support insufficient to allow the banks to continue meeting regulatory capital requirements mainly as a result of potential recognition of continued large impairments on loans.

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating CCC/Negative/C

SACP cc

Anchor b+

Business Position Adequate (0)

Capital and Earnings Very weak (-2)

Risk Position Weak (-2)

Funding and Liquidity Average and very weak (-5)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Short-Term Extraordinary Support +2

Additional Factors 0

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Piraeus Bank S.A.

Counterparty Credit Rating CCC/Negative/C

Certificate Of Deposit CCC

Piraeus Group Capital Ltd.

Preferred Stock* CC

Piraeus Group Finance PLC

Senior Unsecured* CCC

Subordinated* CC

Commercial Paper* C

*Guaranteed by Piraeus Bank S.A.