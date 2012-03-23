(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- On Dec. 15, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our rating on TDA 28's class A notes, following the findings of an external audit initiated by the trustee (Titulizacion de Activos, TdA) on TDA 28's assets originated by Credifimo. The audit focused on the potential noncompliance by Credifimo, one of the originators in this transaction, with the representation that Credifimo originated the loans in accordance with its internal policies.

-- Since Dec. 15, we received further information about the audit results.

-- The audit found that a majority of loans originated by Credifimo were noncompliant with Credifimo's representation in the transaction documents. Credifimo contributed 44% of the overall pool balance at closing and 50% of the outstanding portfolio balance.

-- Noncompliance of the originator with its representation should have triggered a buyback of the noncompliant loans by Credifimo under the transaction documents. Credifimo has not effected such buyback.

-- We understand that on Feb. 14, 2012, in view of Credifimo's refusal to repurchase the affected loans, the trustee has commenced legal proceedings against Credifimo, requesting that Credifimo fulfill its obligations under the transaction documents and repurchase all of the noncompliant loans.

-- Given that, in our view, Credifimo is not in compliance with some of its representations as originator in this transaction, and given that Credifimo has not effected such buyback, our opinion is that we are lacking sufficient information of satisfactory quality on the underlying assets originated by Credifimo, to continue the surveillance of this transaction, and we have consequently withdrawn our ratings on all classes.

-- TDA 28 securitizes a pool of Spanish residential mortgages granted by Credifimo and Caixa Terrassa.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'CCC (sf)' from 'B (sf)' and removed from CreditWatch negative its credit rating on TDA 28, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos' class A notes. We subsequently withdrew the rating on the class A notes. At the same time, we withdrew our 'D (sf)' ratings on the class B to F notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow the findings of an external audit, initiated by the trustee. This audit concerned the noncompliance of Credifimo, as originator, with some of its representations under the transaction documents, which affects the eligibility criteria of the underlying assets originated by Credifimo in this transaction. Under the transaction documents, noncompliance of the originator on its representations set at the closing date should have triggered a buyback of the noncompliant loans.

On Nov. 28, 2011, a statement was published on the trustee's Web site, according to which an audit on TDA 28's assets originated by Credifimo identified incidents in the files of 1,721 loans--equivalent to EUR173.9 million (48.9% of the aggregate outstanding balance of the securitized portfolio including the defaulted loans)--as not having been originated in compliance with the representation made by the originator in the transaction documentation regarding the origination procedures of the mortgages. The noncompliant loans were originated by Credifimo, which contributed 44% of the overall pool balance at closing (50% of the outstanding portfolio balance).