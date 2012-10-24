Oct 24 - Fitch Ratings says the combined effect of reduced new origination volumes and increased central bank lending has led to a sharp reduction in issuance volumes in EMEA structured finance (SF), with overall levels likely to be at their lowest since 2004.

Philip Walsh, Fitch's Head of EMEA SF Business & Relationship Management, draws some comfort from the fact that pricing in the real market has improved over the course of the year, citing a halving of the margin over Libor, from 275bps to 135bps, for the recent UK buy to let transaction, Paragon 17, compared with its Paragon 16 deal in November 2011. Similar contractions in spreads have occurred in the Dutch RMBS market and in auto ABS transactions.

"Perversely, the existence of the UK Funding for Lending Scheme and the potential dearth of new issuance may bring the comparative cost of funds between the scheme and the market further into line," says Walsh.

Continued economic stagnation across the region means bank originations of new securitisable assets, primarily residential mortgages but also loans to corporates, remain anaemic. This has been a feature of the market since the onset of the financial crisis in 2007 but in the absence of a healthy investor base for new or existing assets the ECB and the Bank of England filled the void with repo schemes which provided a funding source for securitisations. At the height of the crisis in 2008 there was less than 1% issuance into the 'real' market. Although investors have returned slowly, representing approximately 8% of issuance in 2009, 27% in 2010 and 30% in 2011, the bulk of issuance over this period has gone to central banks.

The Bank of England's Funding for Lending Scheme (FLS) recently came into effect offering repo facilities for securitised product and, crucially, unsecuritised portfolios of household and corporate loans. Under the scheme funding rates are lower in most cases than the real market can offer. Similarly, the ECB, with its Long Term Refinancing Operations in December 2011 (EUR489bn) and February 2012 (EUR530bn) gave access to funding for unsecuritised products.

Fitch's forecast for new issuance in 2012 is now approximately EUR250bn, the first time it will have been below EUR300bn since 2004. Real placement is still expected to be about one third of this, but one part of the market that has been placed regularly with investors rather than the central banks, UK RMBS, looks set to be 50% down on 2011 levels affecting both overall issuance and placed issuance levels.

