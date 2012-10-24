RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Ratings Raised And Placed on CreditWatch Negative

dbInvestor Solutions PLC

EUR50 Million Variable Long-Term Secured Notes Series 1

AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg A+ (sf)

dbInvestor Solutions PLC

EUR200 Million Variable Long-Term Secured Notes Series 5

AA- (sf)/Watch Neg A+ (sf)