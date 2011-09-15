UPDATE 2-Oil prices rise on strong Chinese imports, OPEC-led production cuts
* But bloated U.S. market weighs on prices (Adds comment, updates prices)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 15- Fitch Ratings has published a new issue report on STFCL DA Feb 2011-02. The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: STFCL DA Feb 2011-02
* But bloated U.S. market weighs on prices (Adds comment, updates prices)
* Says it completed issuing 38 million new shares at T$31.38 per share for T$1.19 billion in total on Feb. 10
* Seller is Bach Gruppen A/S and the transaction value is about 1.20 billion Danish crowns ($170 million) Source text for Eikon: