Liquidity Our short-term rating on RTL is 'A-2'. We view RTL's liquidity as "strong" under our criteria, supported by sizable cash balances and access to credit lines, available to fund its medium-term investment plan and to meet limited upcoming debt maturities.

Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- We expect the company's liquidity sources (including cash, FFO, and credit facility availability) over the next 12 to 24 months to exceed its uses by more than 1.5x.

-- We believe that sources will exceed cash requirements even in the unlikely event of a 30% decline in EBITDA.

-- Liquidity sources for the next 12 months mainly include a nominal cash balance of EUR448 million as of June 2012 after having distributed EUR789 million of dividends. Of this, about EUR237 million sat at partially owned France-based Groupe M6, which Standard & Poor's treats as restricted cash and excludes from RTL's excess cash. Apart from cash on balance sheet, RTL has more than EUR230 million in deposits at Bertelsmann.

-- RTL has EUR55 million of undrawn credit lines. Additionally, the company benefits from access to short-term borrowing facilities from Bertelsmann in case of major funding needs.

-- Under our base case, we expect discretionary cash flow will be about breakeven for full-year 2012.

-- Debt maturities for the next few years are minimal. As of June 2012 short-term debt is modest, standing at EUR33 million.

-- RTL is not subject to any financial covenants on any of its bank lines.

Outlook

The stable outlook on RTL is linked to that on Bertelsmann. The outlook reflects our view that the RTL's stable revenue and operating margin will enable RTL to maintain credit metrics that are commensurate with the rating. Our outlook also reflects our assumption that the parent's more conservative financial policy will result in adequate cash flow and asset protection ratios for the ratings. At the 'BBB+' rating level, we view ratios of adjusted FOCF to debt of more than 20% and adjusted debt to EBITDA in the 2.0x-2.5x range as commensurate with the rating, assuming that RTL's business mix remains unchanged.

We could consider lowering the rating over the next year or two if Bertelsmann's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio persistently exceeds 2.5x, or if the adjusted FOCF-to-debt ratio were to fall to less than 20%. Factors that could contribute to such a development include, for example, a reverse in the currently favorable operating trends, aggressive debt-financed acquisitions, or a more shareholder-friendly financial policy.

We consider the possibility of an upgrade to be remote, owing to the improvements that we have factored into our base-case scenario for Bertelsmann and our assessment of its business risk profile.

Related Criteria And Research

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008