UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Oct 24 -
Summary analysis -- Yorkshire Building Society -------------------- 24-Oct-2012
CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Mortgage bankers
and
correspondents
Mult. CUSIP6: 98719C
Mult. CUSIP6: 98719D
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
27-Jul-2009 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
15-Nov-1994 A/A-1 A/A-1
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-2
SACP bbb+
Anchor bbb+
Business Position Moderate (-1)
Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Average
and Adequate (0)
Support +1
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support +1
Additional Factors 0
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- Strong capitalization.
-- Resilient retail funding base and low reliance on capital markets.
-- Highly secured loan book with a near-exclusive focus on U.K. residential mortgage lending.
Weaknesses:
Moderate profitability.
Limited business diversification and modest market share.
Downside risk to asset quality due to macroeconomic weakness in the U.K.
Outlook
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on Yorkshire Building Society reflects our view that Yorkshire's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio, according to our measures, will remain above 10% and increase to between 12%-12.5% over the next 12-24 months on the back of satisfactory operating performance and earnings retention. We expect loan growth to remain moderate, however.
The rating could come under pressure if there is a material increase in Yorkshire's risk appetite, leading us to reconsider its risk position. A material acquisition that increases business and operational risk without mitigating factors could lead us to revise our assessment of its risk position downward. The ratings could also come under pressure if we consider that the current "moderate" systemic importance of Yorkshire might be reduced based on limited support for other building societies.
We view the prospect of a positive rating action as remote given that our assessment of Yorkshire's business position is constrained by its structural concentration in U.K. retail banking.
