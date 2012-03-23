(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Malaysia-based MISC's weak operating performance has further weakened its cash flow protection measures.

-- We see a low likelihood of improvement for the energy shipping company over the next 12-18 months due to the challenging industry conditions.

-- We are lowering the long-term corporate credit rating on MISC and the issue rating on the company's guaranteed notes to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'.

-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation of losses in the petroleum and liner segments amid a prevailing downturn in the cyclical shipping industry.

Rating Action

On March 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Malaysia-based energy shipping company MISC Bhd. to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. The outlook is negative. At the same time, we lowered our issue rating on the US$700 million 6.125% senior unsecured notes due July 1, 2014, issued by MISC Capital (L) Ltd. to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. MISC fully guarantees the notes.

Rationale

We lowered the rating on MISC because the company's weak operating performance has undermined its cash flow protection, as reflected in weaker credit ratios. Higher losses in MISC's petroleum segment and challenging industry conditions have led the company's financial metrics to deteriorate since we last lowered the rating on Sept. 1, 2011. We do not expect the company's financial strength to improve significantly over the next 12-18 months.

MISC's ratio of net operating lease adjusted (OLA) debt to annualized EBITDA was more than 10x for the nine months ended Dec. 31, 2011, even after deducting surplus cash of Malaysian ringgit (MYR) 1.5 billion from its debt figure. This ratio was much higher than our expectation and was not in line with a "significant" financial risk profile, as defined in our criteria. MISC's EBITDA margins were about 12% over the nine-month period, compared with an average of 20% for the past three fiscal years. The deterioration was due to widening losses in the petroleum segment and continuing losses in the liner and chemical segments. The company's unadjusted debt levels as of Dec. 31, 2011, have also increased significantly from the level on March 31, 2011, because the company has been generating negative free operating cash flow due to its weak operating performance and ongoing capital expenditure.