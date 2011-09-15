(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 15- Fitch Ratings has revised Premier Foods plc's (Premier Foods) Outlook to Negative from Stable and affirmed its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB'.

The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's expectations that the company is unlikely to meet its initial business plan for the financial year ending December 2011 (FYE11). As a result, credit metrics are expected to be weak for its rating, delaying its deleveraging target by at least a year. Covenant headroom is also expected to be tight over the next few quarters given the step-up in covenant levels under existing bank facilities, as well as the anticipated difficult trading environment affecting Premier Foods' profitability.

Premier Foods was impacted by some one-off and unprecedented events in H111 (1 January 2011 to 25 June 2011) which included the 4% decline in the grocery and bread market, the 14% year-on-year increase in commodity costs and the temporary delisting of its products by a major customer. The H111 events, the continued pressure on consumer spending and depressed economic outlook will hamper the pace of deleveraging for Premier Foods.

As a result, Fitch now expects the group's lease-adjusted net debt/EBITDAR to be 4.5x in FYE11 compared with 3.5x, as initially expected. This level is expected to be the peak and the deleveraging trend is expected to continue as the market stabilises from H211 and 2012 onwards. Ratings pressure could occur should the group's lease adjusted net debt/EBITDAR remain above 4x on a sustained basis, EBITDAR/net fixed charges fall to below 2.5x, EBIT margins fall below 10% in the medium-term and if Premier Foods' performance continue to lag behind Fitch's expectations.

Fitch considers Premier Foods' liquidity to be satisfactory, supported by positive free cash flow generation and access to revolving credit facilities of GBP500m (of which GBP247m was undrawn in H111), and limited debt maturities over the short term. As at H111, the company had a GBP978.9m term loan which is due on 31 December 2013. The credit facilities have two financial covenants, leverage and interest cover, where covenant headroom is expected to be tight over the next few quarters.

Fitch will continue to monitor Premier Foods' progress in deleveraging, including potential disposals as well as meeting its goal of diversifying its sources and the maturity profile of its funding. The group has indicated that it will take steps at the appropriate time to move to a new financial structure by 2013.