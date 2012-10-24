Oct 24 -

-- We have revised downward our forecast of U.K.-based uranium enricher Urenco Ltd.'s credit metrics amid projections of reduced demand and an uncertain industry outlook.

-- We are therefore lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Urenco to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. We are affirming the short-term corporate credit rating at 'A-2'.

-- The ratings on Urenco reflect its stand-alone credit profile as we do not factor in any meaningful support from government ownership.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Urenco's credit metrics, as well as the current shareholder structure, will remain stable for the foreseeable future, in our view.

Rating Action

On Oct. 24, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on U.K.-based uranium enricher Urenco Ltd. to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. At the same time, we affirmed the short-term corporate credit rating at 'A-2'. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The downgrade of Urenco primarily reflects the stabilization of credit metrics such that they will align with a "significant" financial risk profile for the next couple of years. This stems from the fact that EBITDA is not rising as fast as we previously expected in our base-case scenario due to the weaker global demand forecast for uranium enrichment services, and the persistence of what we view as a somewhat uncertain outlook for the nuclear power industry since the Fukushima accident, in several key markets. It also factors in our expectation of an increase in dividends payments from 2012 given the low level of dividends that the shareholders have taken in the past few years.

Urenco's performance in first-half 2012 was satisfactory and we expect funds from operations (FFO) to debt to improve to about 22% in 2012. We believe FFO to debt will remain at this level, which is at the low end for a "significant" financial risk profile, for the next couple of years. Nevertheless, we view this as consistent with the 'BBB+' rating, as Urenco's cash flow is highly predictable. On Sept. 30, 2012, net debt stood at EUR2.45 billion.

While we understand Urenco will continue to spend significant capital expenditure (capex) until at least 2013, we expect positive free operating cash flow from 2012 due to high contracted demand. However, we anticipate a step-up in dividend payments given their relatively low levels in the past few years.

We continue to view Urenco's business risk profile as "strong". This reflects its excellent revenue visibility; sizable order book of EUR20 billion on Sept. 30, 2012; high average contract length of 10 years; quite modest reliance on new nuclear plants; elevated profitability, with an EBITDA margin of more than 60%; modest maintenance capital expenditure (capex) of only about EUR50 million; significant EBITDA in absolute terms; strong position in the industry; and satisfactory geographic, customer, and plant diversification.

Weaknesses include risks surrounding Urenco's investment program; its increased dividend payout policy; its high and growing tails (depleted uranium) and decommissioning provisions; its foreign exchange exposure, albeit partially mitigated by medium-term hedging; its limited business diversity; and the possibility that a significant part of its contracted backlog may be cancelled or postponed if nuclear reactors are shut down.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is 'A-2'. We classify Urenco's liquidity as "adequate" under our corporate liquidity methodology.

For the 24 months from June 30, 2012, our credit scenario projects liquidity sources covering needs by more than 1.2x, given the following positive factors:

-- Reported cash of EUR12 million at the beginning of the period, which we treat as tied to operations.

-- FFO between EUR850 million-EUR900 million in 2012; and about EUR900 million in 2013.

-- About EUR550 million available under a EUR650 million committed bank line (a revolving credit facility ) due March 2016, and full availability under a EUR100 million committed bilateral line (RCF) due April 2016. Neither of these facilities contains maintenance covenants. The facilities could be subject to default if a change in either the existing shareholder structure or in the Treaty of Almelo, an intergovernmental agreement that led to the creation of Urenco in 1970, had a significantly adverse effect on the company.

We assume the following needs over the same period:

-- Debt maturities of about EUR250 million for the second half of 2012. Virtually no debt falls due in 2013.

-- Capex of about EUR700 million per year, out of which we consider EUR50 million as maintenance capex (non-discretionary spending).

-- Dividend payments that we expect to increase significantly over the next few years given their relatively low current level.

-- Limited working capital outflows below EUR100 million in 2012 and minimal in 2013.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Urenco's FFO to debt will remain sustainably above 20% in the next couple of years. More specifically, we expect this ratio to stay in the low 20s in the medium term, under our base case. Nevertheless, we view this as being commensurate with the ratings given Urenco's predictable cash flow generation. We also assume no change in the shareholder structure.

We might consider a downgrade if there were delays to, or lower profits associated with, Urenco's capacity expansion plans or if the company grew more slowly than we currently expect. This might result from a decrease in the company's order backlog or a deterioration in industry trends. FFO to debt of below 20% on a sustainable basis or more aggressive financial policies would put downward pressure on the ratings. Any change in the shareholder structure would be reviewed for potential impact on the group and could lead to increased downside pressure on the ratings.

We consider an upgrade unlikely as this would hinge on a reduction in these risks, and adjusted FFO to debt sustainably returning to about 30%, together with positive free operating cash flow.

Ratings List

Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed

To From

Urenco Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2 A-/Negative/A-2

Senior Unsecured Debt* BBB+ A-

Urenco Finance N.V.

Senior Unsecured Debt(4) BBB+ A-

Ratings Affirmed

Urenco Finance N.V.

Commercial Paper(4)* A-2 A-2

*Guaranteed by Urenco Finance N.V., Urenco U.K. Ltd., Urenco Nederland B.V., Urenco Deutschland GmbH

(4)Guaranteed by Urenco Ltd., Urenco U.K. Ltd., Urenco Nederland B.V., Urenco Deutschland GmbH

(4)*Guaranteed by Urenco Ltd., Urenco Nederland B.V., Urenco Deutschland GmbH