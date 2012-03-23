(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 23 -

-- The Russia-based open joint-stock company, Russian Bank for Small and Medium Enterprises Support (SME Bank) intends to issue Russian rubles (RUB) 5 billion debut bonds on March 29, 2012.

-- We have assigned a 'BBB+' rating to the bonds.

-- The rating on the bonds is equalized with our long-term local currency issuer credit rating on the bank.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'BBB+' rating to Russian rubles (RUB) 5 billion debut bonds to be placed by Russia-based open joint-stock company, Russian Bank for Small and Medium Enterprises Support (SME Bank) (foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-3; local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2) on March 29, 2012.

The bonds have a 10-year maturity and a fixed interest rate paid semi-annually. The bonds also have a put option due in two years. The rating on the bonds is equalized with the long-term local currency issuer credit rating on the bank.

The ratings on SME Bank reflect our view that the bank is a "core" subsidiary to its 100% owner, State Corporation The Bank for Development and Foreign Economic Affairs (Vnesheconombank ; foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-3; local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2), which is a government-related entity (GRE) with an "almost certain" likelihood of support from the Russian Federation. In addition, we classify SME Bank as a GRE that benefits from a "high" likelihood of extraordinary support from its ultimate owner, the Russian Federation (foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-3; local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; Russia national scale 'ruAAA'). Accordingly, we equalize the ratings on SME Bank with those on the parent, VEB. SME Bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'bb-'. This is based on the bank's 'bb' anchor and our assessment of the bank's "moderate" business position, "strong" capital and earnings, "moderate" risk position, "above average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms.

In our view, SME Bank is a "core" subsidiary of VEB. It is an integral development-finance institution in the group and bears almost sole responsibility for the state's program for the development of the small and midsize enterprise (SME) sector, a key priority for the federal government.

In accordance with our criteria for GREs, our view of a "high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of SME Bank's:

-- "Important" role in implementing the state's public policy in the development of the SME sector; and

-- "Integral" link with the Russian Federation. The state's dominant ownership and strong oversight of the bank's business and financial plans will, in our view, continue over the next five to 10 years.

The bank's funding is "above average" and its liquidity position is "adequate", in our opinion. We consider that SME Bank has sustainable funding and is more resilient to loss of confidence in the market due to the large proportion of long-term funding provided by VEB. About 72% of liabilities come from the parent company as of July 30, 2011. Moreover, in the event of a liquidity squeeze, SME Bank could access the full range of central bank funding available to licensed financial institutions in Russia. This includes direct repurchase agreement transactions and collateralized loans, as well as sources of liquidity through its owner VEB and Russia's National Welfare Fund. Liquidity ratios and market indicators for SME Bank are stronger than for other Russian banks. Short-term liquidity sources cover short-term debt by about 11 times.

The outlook on SME Bank mirrors that on its parent and the Russian Federation, and reflects our expectation of an "almost certain" likelihood of extraordinary support from VEB. If the link between SME Bank and VEB remains unchanged, the ratings and outlook on SME Bank will likely reflect the ratings and outlook on VEB.

We could lower the ratings if SME Bank's status within the VEB group weakens, unless it receives additional direct government support. Given its mandate, we do not expect to see government support or the bank's SACP strengthen significantly in the medium term.