(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 23 -
-- The Russia-based open joint-stock company, Russian Bank for Small and
Medium Enterprises Support (SME Bank) intends to issue Russian rubles (RUB) 5
billion debut bonds on March 29, 2012.
-- We have assigned a 'BBB+' rating to the bonds.
-- The rating on the bonds is equalized with our long-term local currency
issuer credit rating on the bank.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'BBB+' rating to
Russian rubles (RUB) 5 billion debut bonds to be placed by Russia-based open joint-stock
company, Russian Bank for Small and Medium Enterprises Support (SME Bank) (foreign
currency BBB/Stable/A-3; local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2) on March 29, 2012.
The bonds have a 10-year maturity and a fixed interest rate paid
semi-annually. The bonds also have a put option due in two years. The rating
on the bonds is equalized with the long-term local currency issuer credit
rating on the bank.
The ratings on SME Bank reflect our view that the bank is a "core" subsidiary
to its 100% owner, State Corporation The Bank for Development and Foreign
Economic Affairs (Vnesheconombank ; foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-3;
local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2), which is a government-related entity (GRE)
with an "almost certain" likelihood of support from the Russian Federation. In
addition, we classify SME Bank as a GRE that benefits from a "high" likelihood
of extraordinary support from its ultimate owner, the Russian Federation
(foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-3; local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; Russia
national scale 'ruAAA'). Accordingly, we equalize the ratings on SME Bank with
those on the parent, VEB. SME Bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is
'bb-'. This is based on the bank's 'bb' anchor and our assessment of the
bank's "moderate" business position, "strong" capital and earnings, "moderate"
risk position, "above average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our
criteria define these terms.
In our view, SME Bank is a "core" subsidiary of VEB. It is an integral
development-finance institution in the group and bears almost sole
responsibility for the state's program for the development of the small and
midsize enterprise (SME) sector, a key priority for the federal government.
In accordance with our criteria for GREs, our view of a "high" likelihood of
extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of SME Bank's:
-- "Important" role in implementing the state's public policy in the
development of the SME sector; and
-- "Integral" link with the Russian Federation. The state's dominant
ownership and strong oversight of the bank's business and financial plans
will, in our view, continue over the next five to 10 years.
The bank's funding is "above average" and its liquidity position is
"adequate", in our opinion. We consider that SME Bank has sustainable funding
and is more resilient to loss of confidence in the market due to the large
proportion of long-term funding provided by VEB. About 72% of liabilities come
from the parent company as of July 30, 2011. Moreover, in the event of a
liquidity squeeze, SME Bank could access the full range of central bank
funding available to licensed financial institutions in Russia. This includes
direct repurchase agreement transactions and collateralized loans, as well as
sources of liquidity through its owner VEB and Russia's National Welfare Fund.
Liquidity ratios and market indicators for SME Bank are stronger than for
other Russian banks. Short-term liquidity sources cover short-term debt by
about 11 times.
The outlook on SME Bank mirrors that on its parent and the Russian Federation,
and reflects our expectation of an "almost certain" likelihood of
extraordinary support from VEB. If the link between SME Bank and VEB remains
unchanged, the ratings and outlook on SME Bank will likely reflect the ratings
and outlook on VEB.
We could lower the ratings if SME Bank's status within the VEB group weakens,
unless it receives additional direct government support. Given its mandate, we
do not expect to see government support or the bank's SACP strengthen
significantly in the medium term.